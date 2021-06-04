Patient Positioning Market Likely to Impose Positive Growth Trend during 2017-2022

Patient positioning can be defined as methods in which patients are positioned on beds during medical operations. Appropriate ventilation, anesthesia management, physiologic safety of patients, optimal exposure to surgical site, and maintaining the patient’s dignity by controlling undue exposure of body parts are observed as the key fundamentals of patient positioning.

The Fact.MR forecast report on global patient positioning market projects that the market will reach US$ 1.4 Bn value by the end of 2017. With improving healthcare infrastructures and adoption of ergonomic designs, demand of patient positioning Market are likely to boost their capacity in the years to come. Towards the end of 2022, the global market for patient positioning will have expanded steadily at 6.1% CAGR, raking revenues worth slightly over US$ 1.9 Bn.

In this patient positioning market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2012-2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2017-2022

The business intelligence study of the patient positioning market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the patient positioning market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the patient positioning market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

MEA (South Africa, Nigeria)

APEJ (India, Malaysia)

Europe (Germany, France)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Request for the Sample of the Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=52

The key players in the global patient positioning market report consist of

Hill-Rom, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

STERIS plc

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc

Skytron

Elekta AB(publ)

C-RAD

LEONI AG

Mizuho OSI

Each market player encompassed in the patient positioning market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the patient positioning market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of application, the global patient positioning market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Surgery

Diagnostics & Imaging

Cancer Therapy

The global patient positioning market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

What insights readers can gather from the patient positioning market report?

A critical study of the patient positioning market on the basis of end user, application and region.

Learn the behavior pattern of every patient positioning market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global patient positioning market landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The patient positioning market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant patient positioning market share and why? What strategies are the patient positioning market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global patient positioning market? What factors are negatively affecting the patient positioning market growth? What will be the value of the global patient positioning market by the end of 2022?

Request for Report Methodology: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=52

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office: