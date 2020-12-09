Patient Portal Market Investigated In the Latest Research 2020-2027| Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Athenahealth, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, CureMD

Latest released the research study on Global Patient Portal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Patient Portal Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Patient Portal. This high quality global Patient Portal market research report is a definitive solution for the success of business at local, regional as well as international level. All the market factors are described in the report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status.

Global patient portal market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for cloud- based patient portal solutions and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors for the growth.

Patient Portal Market Overview:

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for patient portal among elderly population will drive the growth of this market

Rising usage of EHR solutions also uplift the growth of this market

Increasing government initiative to increase the adoption patient portal enhances the market growth

Rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers also contributes as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing data privacy and security concerns will restrict this market growth

High investment cost will also hamper the growth of the market

Growing requirement of infrastructural investments to support patient portals is another factor impeding this market growth

Global Patient Portal Industry Key Segmentation

By Type (Integrated Patient Portals, Standalone Patient Portals)

By Delivery Mode (Web-Based Delivery, Cloud-Based Delivery)

By End- User (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others)

Market Segments Outlook:

By Type

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

By End- User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

List of Companies Profiled in the Patient Portal Market Report are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

CureMD Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

Greenway Health, LLC

Medfusion Inc

ZH Healthcare, Inc

CompuGroup Medical

Hello Health Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

