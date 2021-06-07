Patient Portal Market | Growing at a CAGR of 18.8 During 2020-2027 – Allscripts; McKesson Corporation; Optum, Inc; athenahealth, Inc

The patient portal market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027.

The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market. Many healthcare institutes are currently focusing on the adoption of technologies and implementation of digital platforms. These platforms are preliminarily intended to generate patient database and utilization of it for disease diagnosis and treatment decisions. Additionally, the growth of global patient portals market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data and health IT tools, increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by governments, and growing number of hospitals. However, the lack of awareness about software in emerging nations and concerns regarding data privacy restrain the market growth.

Download sample Report Copy (With Covid-19 Impact) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001207/

Cerner Corporation; Allscripts; McKesson Corporation; Optum, Inc; athenahealth, Inc; Epic Systems Corporation; Greenway Health, LLC; CureMD Healthcare; GE Healthcare; and NXGN Management, LLC are among the major companies operating in the market.

Based on product, the global patient portal market is bifurcated into standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. The integrated patient portals segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for integrated patient portals segment is attributed to the fact that these portals offer increased efficiency and low requirement of expensive custom development to build a bridge between systems. Most integrated portals are provided by the same vendor as an electronic health records (EHRs) system. Moreover, these solutions allow a user to complete multiple business functions from the same interface. As they provide a one-stop solution, they are cheaper, favored, and therefore high in demand.

Patient Portal Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



Major questions addressed through this global research report:

What are the demanding sectors for driving this global Patient Portal market? Which are the major key players and competitors? What will be the market size of the global market? Which are the recent advancements in the global Patient Portal market? What are the restraints, threats, and challenges in front of the market? What are the global opportunities in front of the market? How digital footprint helps to expand the business structure and economic outcomes?

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Patient Portal Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Patient Portal Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Patient Portal Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Patient Portal Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Patient Portal Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Purchase Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001207/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com