Patient Portal Market Forecast to 2027 By Greenway Health, LLC, CureMD Healthcare, General Electric Company

The patient portal market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027.

The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market. Many healthcare institutes are currently focusing on the adoption of technologies and implementation of digital platforms. These platforms are preliminarily intended to generate patient database and utilization of it for disease diagnosis and treatment decisions. Additionally, the growth of global patient portals market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data and health IT tools, increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by governments, and growing number of hospitals. However, the lack of awareness about software in emerging nations and concerns regarding data privacy restrain the market growth.

Market Insights

Increasing Demand for Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Increasing adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and rising demand for electronic health records (EHRs) are contributing to the growth of the patient portal market. EHRs are becoming increasingly popular as the digitalization ‘of the healthcare industry is growing at a significant rate. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 50% of upper-middle- and high-income countries have adopted national EHR systems. Governments worldwide are focusing on laying down the standards, regulations, and infrastructure for maintaining health records, which is increasing the demand for patient portals.

Key Market Competitors: Global Patient Portal Market

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKESSON CORPORATION

Optum, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

General Electric Company

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

Apart from this, increasing adoption of healthcare technologies by hospitals in emerging countries is further driving the patient portal market. For instance, in March 2019, Huawei Technologies signed a partnership agreement with Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital for building a wireless healthcare hospital in China. This would be achieved by integrating 5G, internet of things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and other technologies to provide accessible healthcare services and better patient-doctor relationships. Therefore, increasing adoption of the patient-centric approach, rising investment in healthcare IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of EHRs drive the patient portal market.

Strategic Insights

Various companies operating in the patient portal market use strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, and product portfolio expansions to expand their footprint worldwide, maintain the brand name, and meet the growing demand from end users.

