Patient Portal Market Driven By Medfusion, NXGN Management, athenahealth, Greenway Health

A patient portal is an online application which enables to maintain the data of patients. Healthcare professionals, patients, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any time and at any place. These portals allow patients to have access on numerous data points that include lab results, immunizations, physician notes, health histories, and discharge reviews. These portals are helpful at the time of emergency when a patient is unconscious & for routine check-ups; and reduces the time of the patient & the physician.

Growing adoption of patient portal solutions in the healthcare facilities, acceptance of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers & providers, increasing utilization of EHR solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, growing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based patient portal solutions are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

athenahealth, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

Medfusion Inc

NXGN Management

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Patient Portal Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The patient portal market is segmented based on product as, standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. On the basis of delivery mode, patient portal market is segmented into web-based delivery and cloud-based delivery. Based on the end user the patient portal market is segmented as providers, payers, pharmacies, and others.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Patient Portal industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Patient Portal. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Patient Portal, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Patient Portal.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Patient Portal for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Patient Portal and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Patient Portal cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

