Patient Portal Market 2021 By Advanced Growth And Recent Technological Updates | Healthcare, Athenahealth Cerner Corporation

Latest added Patient Portal Market research study by DBMR offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The report gives facts about market investment policies, regional trends with top manufacturers outlook. The Patient Portal market report delivers growth opportunities by companies, types and applications, end-user industry and by regions.

Global patient portal market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for cloud- based patient portal solutions and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors for the growth.

The Major Key Players in the Market:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

CureMD Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

Greenway Health, LLC

Medfusion Inc

ZH Healthcare, Inc

The data presented in the global Patient Portal market offers budding opportunities, which help users to make strategic moves and prosper their business.The report highlights the impact of numerous factors that might result in obstructing or propelling the Patient Portal market at global as well as local level. The global Patient Portal market research report offers the summary of key players dominating the market including several aspects such as their financial summary, business strategy, and most recent developments in these firms.

Patient Portal Market Segmentation:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

Market segment by End Users, split into:

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, IQVIA announced the launch of their new IQVIA Patient Portal which is specially designed so they can increase the recruitment, involvement and retention of patients in clinical trials by ensuring transparency and cooperation before, during and after clinical trials. The Patient Portal of IQVIA boosts patient understanding and interaction during the trial and decreases the massive costs associated with patients dropping out of the trial or unavailable for follow-up

In October 2018, Intelerad Medical Systems announced the launch of their new patient portal solution nuage Patient Portal which will allow imaging suppliers to embolden their patients with smooth, self-service access to their history of examination, pictures and reports, as well as the capacity to secure access for anyone. It offers an easy-to-use, convenient choice to enable patients with healthcare data possession and personalized medicine experience

Global Patient Portal Market Scope and Market Size

A patient portal is a safe internet service that offers patients with easy 24-hour access to personal health information from anywhere connected to the Internet. To access a portal, patients are given safe login and password by their physician. These patient portals include information associated with the patient history, recent doctor visit, discharge summaries, chronic disease medication and other. The patient portal consolidates the patient data that enables the health care provider to behave appropriately and provide efficient therapy and monitor the health of the patient. These patient portals are of type’s integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for patient portal among elderly population will drive the growth of this market

Rising usage of EHR solutions also uplift the growth of this market

Increasing government initiative to increase the adoption patient portal enhances the market growth

Rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers also contributes as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing data privacy and security concerns will restrict this market growth

High investment cost will also hamper the growth of the market

Growing requirement of infrastructural investments to support patient portals is another factor impeding this market growth

Patient Portal Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

