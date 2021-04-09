Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2021 to 2027 – Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden

Patient Monitoring Equipment market is valued at USD 19053.49 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 28460.75 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Patient Monitoring Equipment Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Top Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, CONTEC MEDICAL, Dragerwerk, Guangdong Biolight Meditech, Medtronic, Inc., Mindray Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, St. Jude Medical and others.

Market Dynamics –

Rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease-of-use and portability of devices to encourage adoption of point-of-care monitoring devices are some factors responsible for the growth of patient monitoring equipment market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases cause increasing number of deaths worldwide; Diabetes caused 1.6 million deaths in 2015 up from 1.0 million deaths in 2000. So above mention stats itself states that the demand for patient monitoring devices increases globally due to several chronic diseases. However, high cost associated with the technology restrains the growth of the market. Additionally, stringent government regulation is also hindering the growth of the global patient monitoring equipment market.

By Product:

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Cholesterol Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors Blood Pressure

Neuromonitoring Devices Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices Magneto encephalograph (MEG) Devices Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP) Trans cranial Doppler’s (TCD) Cerebral Oximeters

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR) Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices Event Monitors

Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Ultrasound Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM) Fetal Doppler Others

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Capnographs Anesthesia Monitors Spirometers Pulse Oximeters Sleep Apnea Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Monitoring Devices High Acuity Mid Acuity Low Acuity

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End-Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Patient Monitoring Equipment Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

