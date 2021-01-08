Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market New Report Examines by Getinge Group, Mangar International, Sunrise Medical

The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market accounted to US$ 1,197.58 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,715.37 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The market is expected to grow due to the introduction and implementation of the various policies for the safe patient handling. The growth of the market is also driven by the factors such as increasing cases of the musculoskeletal injuries among the nurses and working class and significantly rising ageing population across the region.

The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market by end user segments was led by hospitals segment. In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of 41.3% of the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market, by end user. However, the homecare segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 as most of the disabled people and geriatric people require long-term care therefore, maximum of the people install or buy patient lifts or the homecare settings.

The major players operating in the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market include, Gainsborough Specialist Bathing, Getinge Group, Handicare Group AB, Hill-Rom Holding Inc, Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, Inc., Mangar International, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, and V.Guldman A/S (Guldmannn Inc.).

The market for patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing musculoskeletal disorders and growing cases for the disability. However, high prices of patient mechanical lift handling equipment is expected to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market. In addition, developing nations owes great growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Also the future trend such as development in the technology is expected to continue to influence the growth of the market.

The report segments the global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market as follows:

Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – By Product

Standup and Raising Lifts/Aid

Overhead/Ceiling Lifts

Floor-Based Lifts

Gantry Lifts

Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Bath Patient Lifters

Others

Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market – By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

