Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Company Profiles, Type and Application, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Segment Demand for Forecast through 2027 – Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sizewise

“Patient Lateral Transfer market is valued at USD 216.08 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 413.11 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.70% over the forecast period. ”

Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., EZ Way, Inc., Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc, maxon motor ag, Patient Positioning Systems LLC, Cantel Medical, Arjo, Sizewise, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Handicare and others.

The rising risk of injuries to the caregivers while handling patients, implementation of rules and regulations on minimizing manual patient handling at various hospital are major factors driving the demand for global patient lateral transfer devices. According to WHO, in 2016 prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions varies by age and diagnosis, between 20% to 30% of people across the globe live with painful musculoskeletal condition. However, lack of training to caregivers for the capable operation of patient handling equipment is a restraining factor in this market. Moreover, growing demand for home healthcare services represents significant growth opportunities in the patient lateral transfer market.

The global patient lateral transfer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America dominates global patient lateral transfer market due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorder among caregivers and growing geriatric population driving the growth of the market. According to WHO, number of American ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060 and the 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly 24% from 15%. The emerging market in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period due to increasing investment by the key players operating in these countries, growing healthcare industry and ageing population leading to growth in patient population in these countries.

By Type:

Air Assisted Transfer Device

Slide Sheets

Accessories Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by type:

Regular mattress

Split leg mattress

Half mattress Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by material:

Single Patient Use

Reusable

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



