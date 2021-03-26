Patient Handling Equipment Market overview key trends, market and key factors defining the Industry forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware This Global Patient Handling Equipment report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

Growing occurrences of various diseases and an increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the patient handling equipment market in the coming years. Patient handling equipment is usually developed to make the patient movement more safe as well as simple. With technological advancements in the field of medical care, patient handling equipment is likely to witness tremendous growth through the adoption of new equipment and upgradation of existing equipment.

The elderly populations in countries like Canada, Japan, Italy, and the U.S. are straining current resources in the healthcare sector. The need for patient handling equipment are subsequently increasing in response to this novel societal trend.

Additionally, the sales of medical beds as well as patient transfer equipment specifically for old-aged patients seems to be growing rapidly across the globe. Specialty beds like those for long-term care, psychiatric care, and curative care are further helping in drive the market growth for healthcare industry. Irrespective of the devices developed, smart technology will keep on driving to lead the way in the development of patient handling equipment.

In addition to this, the rise in number of COVID-19 infection has led to an increasing demand for medical beds across the world. This has subsequently created a high-demand growth opportunity for the patient handling equipment as well.

The patient handling equipment market is segmented in terms of product, application, and end-use.

Based on product, the patient handling equipment market is classified into ambulatory aids, mechanical & transfer equipment, bathroom safety supplies, medical beds, wheelchairs and scooters, and others. Ambulatory aids segment represented a market value of more than $7 billion in 2019, ambulatory aid devices covers equipment like canes and walkers among others.

Ambulatory aids also known as a walking aid is one of the numerous devices a patient might be given so as to improve their walking pattern, balance while mobilizing independently.

With respect to application, the patient handling equipment market is categorized into fall prevention, mobility assistance, long term care, acute & critical care, and others. The long term care segment held a market share of around 20% in 2019 and will continue to show appreciative growth. Long term care is extensively provided to elderly population base for better patient care.

In terms of end-use, the overall patient handling equipment market is bifurcated into elderly care facilities, home care settings, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment will witness a CAGR of around 2% over the forecast timeframe. The projected growth can be ascribed to the growing number of COVID-19 patients who require critical care in hospitals together with advanced healthcare infrastructure will drive the growth of this segment.

Report Growth Drivers –

1 Stringent regulation protecting and maintaining safety at workplace

