Patient Handling Equipment Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

In the coming years, the patient handling equipment market is predicted to grow at a significant rate because of the surging geriatric population, difficulty in handling bariatric patient, rising incidence of disabilities, implementation of regulation against manual lifting of heavy loads, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patient, and growing number of surgeries. Patient handling equipment is utilized for transferring, supporting, or moving a patient or a patient’s body part.

When type of care is considered, the patient handling equipment market is categorized into bariatric care, wound care, critical care, fall prevention, and others (which include long-term care and acute care). The wound care category held the largest share of the market in the past and is predicted to dominate the market in the coming years as well, because of the growing government support for wound management and surging incidence of medical conditions including chronic, acute, and critical wounds. The critical care category is expected to register the highest CAGR in the near future.

Another major driving factor of the patient handling equipment market is the surging geriatric population. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ report, the population of people aged 60 years or above is increasing at a rapid rate; in 2013 the share of people aged 60 years or above in the global population was 11.7%, which is expected to reach 21.1% by the end of 2050. The aged people are more prone to chronic diseases due to low immunity levels, which increases the probability of disability.