Patient Handling Equipment Market Growing Rapidly with Trends, Development, Investment Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Patient Handling Equipment Market is valued at USD 6.72 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.14 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025– Increasing work-related musculoskeletal disorders and incidences of disabilities are the major factors driving the growth of Global Patient Handling Equipment Market.

Scope of Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Report-

Patient handling equipment is a newer and safer method of transferring patients than floor lifts. It uses a series of ceiling tracks and an electrical lift motor to lift and transfer a patient to varied locations. Caregiver guides the patient along the track rather than pushing patient with a lift along the floor. There are various types of products such as slings, slide sheets, hoists, turntables and transfer boards. Also, the various sorts of handling equipments are often classified into four major categories like transport equipment, positioning equipment, unit load formation equipment and storage equipment. Patient handling equipment is developed to make moving patients easier and safer. It reduces the risk of injury for both healthcare workers and patients while improving the quality of patient care. Use of lifting equipment is essential to a successful safe patient handling program and it reduced exposure to manual lifting injuries by up to 95%.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of product, type of care, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on product, global patient handling equipment market is classified into wheelchair, scooter, beds, bathroom safety, mechanical and ambulatory. Based upon type of care, the market is classified into bariatric, fall, critical, wound, accessory, lifting and transfer. Based upon end-user, global patient handling equipment market is classified as homecare, hospitals, elderly care homes and others.

The regions covered in this patient handling equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of patient handling equipment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Patient Handling Equipment Manufacturers:

Patient handling equipment market report covers prominent players,

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical

Guldmann Inc.

Getinge Group

Handicare

Linet Spol. S.R.O.

Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmBH

Joerns Healthcare

Others

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Dynamics–

Increasing work-related musculoskeletal disorders and incidences of disabilities are the major factors expected to drive the growth of global patient handling equipment market. According to WHO; musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide. The number of disabilities is increasing due to the increase in chronic diseases, fall, violence, injuries, accidents and aging. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 15% of the world’s population has some form of disability. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 6 in 10 Adults in the US has a chronic disease. In addition, the growing number of elderly care homes & hospitals is also fostering the growth of market within the forecast period. Furthermore, growing aging-related neurological diseases such as stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia are increasing in prevalence rates which are also supplementing the market growth. According to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with alzheimer’s and this number is projected to rise to nearly 14 million by 2050. However, lack of trained professionals and less of proper use of lifting equipment may hamper the growth of the global patient handling equipment market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements and private institutional nursing may create opportunities for the further growth of the patient handling equipment market.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Regional Analysis–

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and growing population in countries like India and China in this region. In addition, increasing advancements in research development initiative, high population growth rate and improving healthcare infrastructure are drawing medical devices’ manufacturers to develop manufacturing sites in these countries. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD), in high income Asia-Pacific countries, the share of population aged over 65 years is expected to double to reach and on average 27.6% in 2050, whereas the share of population aged over 80 years is expected to triple between 2015-2050 to reach 10.2%. North America is expected to show a significant growth in the global patient handling equipment market due to increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of work-related musculoskeletal disorders, chronic and lifestyle associated diseases and increasing demand for home healthcare in this region. In addition, the patient handling equipment market is growing due to presence of large number of healthcare facilities, trained professionals and demand for better services along with supportive regulations for patient safety in this region.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segmentation:–

By Product: Wheelchair, Scooter, Beds, Bathroom Safety, Mechanical, Ambulatory

By Type of Care: Bariatric, Fall, Critical, Wound, Accessory, Lifting, Transfer

By End User: Homecare, Hospitals, Elderly Care Homes, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter – Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

