Patient Engagement Technology Market Size 2020 Trending Technologies, Industry Growth, Share, Ecosystem Player Profiles: Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth, Cerner, Lincor, Oneview Ltd., Medecision, McKesson, GetWellNetwork

DBMR analyses the Patient Engagement Technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.75 % in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing medical tourism and rising cloud based models is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Overview: Patient engagement technology allows the involvement of patients and their members in self-care. They are widely used in application such as social management, financial health management, home healthcare management, health management and others.

Increasing popularity of mobile health solutions is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising ageing population, increasing investment in healthcare IT, growing government initiatives to enhance patient centric care, rising cases of chronic & infectious diseases and growth in healthcare industry will drive the patient engagement technology market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Dearth of health literacy, high deployment cost, dearth of skilled IT professionals, and protection of patient information is expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Scope and Market Size

Based on delivery type, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into web based, cloud based and on premise.

Component segment of the patient engagement technology market is divided into software, service and hardware.

The application segment of the patient engagement technology market is segmented into social management, health management, home healthcare management and financial health management.

Therapeutic area is divided into chronic diseases, fitness, women health, mental health and others.

The Key Players In The Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Are

Allscripts Healthcare,LLC

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Lincor

Oneview Ltd

Medecision, McKesson Corporation

Orion Health group of companies

GetWellNetwork, Inc

Get Real Health

PatientPoint, LLC

SONIFI Health Incorporated

CipherHealth Inc

……

The Global Patient Engagement Technology market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

