Patient Engagement Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 – Oneview, Allscripts, Elsevier, GetWellNetwork

“Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.”

Patient engagement solutions allows management of the healthcare information and provides access to the healthcare professionals to interact with the patients. For effective patient care, the patient engagement solutions offers the medical team enhanced access to the patient information.

The “Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the patient engagement solutions industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global patient engagement solutions market with detailed market segmentation by components, therapeutic area, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography. The global patient engagement solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

GetWellNetwork, Inc

Lincor

Oneview Ltd

Orion Health group of companies

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

IBM

WelVU

Elsevier

The patient engagement solutions market is segmented based on components which is further sub- segmented into the services, hardware, and software. The software segment is further sub divided into integrated software and standalone software. The patient engagement solutions market based on the therapeutic area is segmented into fitness, chronic diseases, women’s health, and others. On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions.

To comprehend global Patient Engagement Solutions market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

