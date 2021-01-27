Patient Engagement Services Market is expected to grow at CAGR 18.09% by 2028 owing to the support provided by market participants for education and communication programs, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising number of patients who are managing chronic disease and their relationship with brands has aided the growth of the overall market in recent past and is expected to assist the industry over the forecast period. Companies that support adherence and education helps in changing the relation between brands and growing number of patients. This mainly helps in better clinical outcomes and patients receive immense satisfaction from the treatment provided to them. The patients participate in all the spheres of healthcare processes, starting from clinical trials to adherence over the course of treatment. This enhances the patient empowerment and exhibits healthy behavior patterns. They also attend screenings and check-ups, and receive critical immunizations, thus resulting in lower healthcare costs, better satisfaction with services and reduced likelihood of hospitalizations, accidents or emergencies.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=484

A company named Plus91 specializes in providing tools and services to patients that help in patient engagement in a better manner. The company provides education videos, mobile apps, CRM tools and medical information solutions to help you engage patients from various demographics and specializations. The company partners with PEAS Online Patient education videos to provide doctors and healthcare providers’ high quality multi-language audio-visual graphical content to help them explain procedures, treatments and diseases in a simplified manner. The same has 15000 plus man hours of medical content with 1000+ minutes of proprietary patient education programs in electronic media which can be harnessed by us to provide good quality and educational information to patients adhering to it. The company also provides risk assessment tools to help patients or employers in managing their own health. The user-friendly questionnaires along with medically sound, beautifully designed rated outputs results in healthcare gamification for the patients.

The E-health risk assessment solution comes with a 65 question set which produces a system wise quality report for each patient rating their health across various body parts and also draw conclusions about the health functions. It also provides a corporate wellness report for groups of individuals. This can be further extended to scoring and reward system to improve the patient engagement activities. The portal provides a Medline based 5000 page text and graphics library of Patient education content which can be white labeled and connected to the patient portal. The same provides Patient Communication CRM as a standalone tool or integrated with EMR / Patient portal. This helps us in storing patients’ demographic statistics tagged by medical or location specifics. It also allows to send mass SMS and E-mail newsletters and blasts.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=484

The tool can be integrated with various wearable health devices whose data can be pooled in together to provide meaningful analytics to the end user. The company also specializes in providing light or heavy mobile apps for Medical Practices and Healthcare Providers such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent centers and primary care centers amongst others. The application development team also provides the app on the Android, Iphone and Windows platforms.

A company named NTTDATA offer care coordination and health coaching tools to help the patient populations to modify behaviours for better outcomes. This can help in succeeding outcomes from ACOs, Chronic Care Management and risk-based reimbursement models. Population health analytics and value-based care management can help better engage with patient community and provide appropriate care planning & support. The virtual care platform delivers seamless integration and streamlined communication between technical experts and clinical and business stakeholders.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global patient engagement services market. The patient engagement services market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Request for Customization @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=484

Global Patient Engagement Services Market:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud Based Public Private Hybrid



By Application

Home Health

Financial Health

By End User

Provider

Payer

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Patient-Engagement-Services-Market-2019-2027-484

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424