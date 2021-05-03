Patient Data Management Systems Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Global Patient Data Management Systems Market Size Worth USD 2.42 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.1%

The Global Patient Data Management Systems market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to increase in product demand, increasing disposable incomes, raw materials, innovative products, and continuous consumption technologies. PDMS is a computer-based framework that permits to collect, retrieve, and integration of numerous sources and multi-variant data found in different ICU’s (intensive care units).

The Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market is anticipated to grow all the more enthusiastically during the forecast period and it can likewise impact the global economic structure with a higher revenue share.

Patient Data Management Systems Market Dynamics:

As a flourishing, tech-engaged market, the Patient Data Management Systems market has the ability to convey the most progressive outcomes that can be seen in the form of increased sales and customer base generation. Usually, these systems are supported by clinics in their everyday work as manually entering the patient’s data is not possible. This will engage the customers in settling on effective decisions that will move their growth in the impending business quarters.

However, lack of trained workforce in this industry is the restraining factor as without training the usage of Patient Data Management Systems is difficult.

Patient Data Management Systems Market: Segmental Insights:

On the basis of product type, the Patient Data Management Systems Market is classified into cloud-based and on premise. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the recent trend of storing data in the cloud due to the privacy concerns associated to patient data.

Patient Data Management Systems Market: Regional Insights:

North American region accounts for the largest market share in the Patient Data Management Systems Market. Followed by growth in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more.

Patient Data Management Systems Market Competition Scenario

Elekta, Nexus AG, Mortara, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Medset, UTAS and Radiometer Medical are among the major key players in the patient data management systems market.

By Product

Single Function System

Multifunction System

By Application

ICUs

General Ward

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

