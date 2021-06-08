Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Market Boost Enormously US$614 Mn by 2028 with Smiths Group PLC, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Avante Health Solutions, ICU Medical

The Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Market is expected to reach US$614 Million, rising at a CAGR +9% by the time lapse of 2021-28.

Patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) is a method of pain control that gives patients the power to control their pain. In PCA, a computerized pump called the patient-controlled analgesia pump, which contains a syringe of pain medication as prescribed by a doctor, is connected directly to a patient’s intravenous (IV) line.

A PCA pump lets you give yourself intravenous (IV) pain medicine when you need it. This gives you more control of your pain relief. The PCA pump contains your pain medicine. Usually that medicine is morphine, but other painkilling drugs are sometimes used.

PCA can be used in the hospital to ease pain after surgery. Or it can be used for painful conditions like pancreatitis or sickle cell disease. It also works well for people who can’t take medicines by mouth. PCA can also be used at home by people who are in hospice or who have moderate to severe pain caused by cancer.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Smiths Group PLC, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Avante Health Solutions, ICU Medical, Inc., and Ace Medical Co., Ltd.

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

By Type

Electronic

Mechanical

By Application

Oncology

Diabetes

Hematology

Gastroenterology

Others

By End Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

