Pathology Market Latest Industry Trends, Competitive Research & Growth By 2027 | Leica Biosystems Nussloch GMBH, GE Healthcare, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, microDimensions

The global pathology market is driven by ease of transportation of slides, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases & aging population, and increase in the laboratory workflow efficiency. However, lack of reimbursement and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. Furthermore, unmet pathological needs in the emerging economies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on end user, it is divided into pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and CROs; hospitals & reference laboratories and academic & government research institutes. The market is analyzed across regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA further country level analysis of regions is provided to determine the market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segment of the market in various countries across the globe.

Digital pathology involves the use of digitized glass slide for the interpretation of pathology information, while anatomical pathology involves the diagnosis of disease based on microscopic as well as macroscopic examination of organs, tissues, and body fluids. The global pathology market is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing need for integrated healthcare facilities and growing prevalence of chronic conditions.

The key players profiled in the report include:

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GMBH

GE Healthcare

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

microDimensions GmbH

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Omnyx LLC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Healthcare

Huron Digital Pathology Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corporation

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the use of pathological product in detecting cause, origin, and nature of diseases.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

