Pathogen Detection Market Valuable Strategic Analysis & Trends 2021-2027 | AsureQuality Ltd, Campden BRI, ANGLE plc, Dairy Technical Services Limited, Charles River

The latest study on Global Pathogen Detection Market Growth 2021 by Data Bridge Market Research offers detailed research on competitive landscape of the key players, complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology. The Pathogen Detection market report compromises in depth analysis and comprehensive covid-19 impact analysis about the market share, size, trends, and development prospects. The report explains a thorough study of current situation of the market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. All the data, facts, figures and information covered in market is backed up by well renowned analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With the support of this information the readers can get positive insights and strategize business model for future prospect. This research will give a clear and precise idea about the overall market to the readers to take beneficial decisions.

Pathogen detection market is expected to gain growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 13,372.32 million by 2027. Rising cases of food borne diseases have impacted towards the detection of various infectious diseases accelerating the growth of pathogen detection market.

Top Companies in the Pathogen Detection Market:

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

BUREAU VERITAS

Intertek Group plc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ANGLE plc

AsureQuality Ltd

ALS Limited

BD

Biotools, B & M Labs, SA

bioMérieux SA

Bureau Veritas

Charles River

Campden BRI

Dairy Technical Services Limited

FoodChain ID Group Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Products, Services), Consistency (Solid Media, Liquid Media)

By Culture Media (Chemical Composition, Synthetic Media)

By Contaminant Type (Salmonella, E. Coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, Clostridium Perfringens, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Legionella, Others)

By Total Count (Spoiling Organisms, Yeast & Moulds, Others)

By Food Type (Meat & Poultry, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others), Technology (Rapid, Traditional, Other Molecular-Based Tests)

By Customer Type (Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization)

By Application (Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology , Forensics, Clinical Research, Drug Discovery)

By End User (Food Industry, Pathology Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Service Labors (Food and Water), Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Culture Collection Repositories, Cooling Towers, Blood Banks, Others )

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales)

Pathogen Detection market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It gives explanation about a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for ABC industry can be identified and analysed.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Pathogen Detection Market:

1: Market Overview

2: Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global Pathogen Detection Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4: Global Pathogen Detection Market Analysis by Various Regions

5: North America Pathogen Detection by Countries

6: Europe Pathogen Detection by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific Pathogen Detection by Countries

8: South America Pathogen Detection by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa’s Pathogen Detection by Countries

10: Global Pathogen Detection Market Segment by Types

11: Global Pathogen Detection Market Segment by Applications

12: Pathogen Detection Market Forecast

13: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Pathogen Detection Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, Biotools, B & M Labs, SA, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., FoodChain ID Group, Inc, AsureQuality Ltd, Campden BRI, ANGLE plc, Dairy Technical Services Limited, Charles River, and HiMedia Laboratories among other domestic and global players. Pathogen detection market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Pathogen Detection Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of contaminant type, the market is segmented into E. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, pseudomonas, cronobacter, coliforms, legionella, clostridium perfringens and others. In 2020, salmonella segment is dominating the market detection with the highest market share and CAGR due to the growth in infectious diseases caused with salmonella fuels to the number of patient pool. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) every year approximately 1.35 million populations in the U.S. gets infected with salmonella bacteria which holds around 40% of the total market share in the detection market.

On the basis of total count, the market is segmented into yeast & moulds, spoiling organisms and others. In 2020, the spoiling organisms segment dominates the market detection with the highest market share and CAGR as spoilage organisms such as salmonella, E. coli, among other infection causing pathogen holds more than 96% market share to cause infectious diseases associated with the food products.

On the basis of food type, the market is segmented into meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, beverage, water, pharma drugs and others. In 2020, the meat & poultry segment is dominating the market detection with the highest market share and CAGR as majority of the spoiling organisms especially salmonella and E. coli destructs meat based products such as eggs, poultry, mollusk, and pork beef among others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into products and services. In 2020, the product segment is dominating the market and growing with the highest CAGR as growing infectious diseases infected from various pathogens have led consumers towards the diagnosis of the diseases. Incorporation of the latest technology to detect the multiple pathogens in single run has augmented the growth of the diagnostic products for the market detection.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into traditional, rapid and other molecular-based tests. In 2020, rapid segment is dominating and growing with the highest CAGR as the nucleic acid-based assays is majorly preferred to provide the result within 4 to 5 hours, whereas traditional method takes more than 24 hours to visualize the result of pathogen tests. Due to their accuracy and rapid result augmented the growth of the market

On the basis of consistency, the market is segmented into solid media and liquid media. In 2020, solid media segment is dominating and growing with the highest CAGR as these media are enriched with various sources to culture the specific pathogens and due to their consistency in terms of lifespan and storage solid media is mostly preferred for pathogen detection processes.

On the basis of culture media, the market is segmented into chemical composition and synthetic media. In 2020, chemical composition segment is dominating and growing with highest CAGR as majority of the selective media, basal and enriched media is preferred to culture the infectious pathogen salmonella, E-coli and other organisms. Their consistency to culture the specific organisms owe their utilization for identification and selection of organisms boosts the growth of the market

On the basis of customer type, the market is segmented into service lab, industry and governmental/non-profit organization. In 2020, service lab segment is dominating the market as majority of the products and devices are directly utilized by the food safety service providers for the detection and identification of infectious diseases owing to growth of pathogen detection in services laboratories

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food safety, diagnostics, pathology, clinical research, forensics and drug discovery. In 2020, food safety segment is dominating and growing with the highest CAGR due to implementation of various regulations towards food safety and growing cases of food borne have diseases led to adaptation of the pathogen detection products and services in food safety application

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, pathology laboratories, hospitals, blood banks, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, service labors (food and water), food industry, cooling towers, culture collection repositories and others. In 2020, food industry segment is dominating the market as government implementation towards food safety and their labelling associated to the ingredient used in the food products have raised the adaptation of food detection by food industrialists

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tender segment is dominating and growing with the highest CAGR due to increasing pathogen detection analyzers, PCR and other molecular detection systems are supplied directly from the service providers and hospitals as it is profitable for end users to order directly instead of buying from retailers

Pathogen Detection Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Some Key Questions answered in this Report are:

What is the market scope, growth drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting market?

What are plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario to grow in the Pathogen Detection Market?

What is the market share by revenue, sales, size, value and volume in particular geographical regions?

Which significant industry names in the market are dominating?

What segment of the market has most growths, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures?

What is the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market?

What is systematic data review and meta-analysis of the market based on global manufacturers and It identifies all the possible segments present in the Pathogen Detection market to support organizations in strategic business planning?

How to classify Technological advances of the market with a worldwide rising CAGR forecast till 2027?

What are the major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue, Supply chain, leading player’s analysis and solutions to influence the progress threat?

Finally, Pathogen Detection Market report studies the market and the industry thoroughly by considering several aspects. According to this market report, the market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the face of the industry.

