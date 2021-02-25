Patch Management Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Patch Management Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Patch Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Patch Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global patch management market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Patch Management Market

Patch management is the method that helps to obtain, test and install various patches (code modifications) on current apps and software instruments on a desktop which allows system to remain up-to-date on current patches and to determine the suitable patches. This makes it easy and simple to manage patches. The patch management is done by the software companies to manage the latest versions of software which analyse the software programs and helps to detect any potential lack of security features.

Market Drivers:

Increasing patch management solutions vulnerabilities is driving the growth of the market

Rising need of up to date software will propel the market growth

Growing third party application deployment is a driver for the market

Government regulations for promoting patch management may boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low vulnerability priority reduction is restraining the growth of the market

Lack of awareness for cyber security will hamper the market growth

Patch testing and compatibility issues may also restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Patch Management Market

By Component

Patch Management

Services

By Service

Consulting

Support & Integration

Training and Education

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Feature

Vulnerability Management

Compliance Management and Reporting

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defence

Retail

Healthcare

Education

IT & Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Qualys, Inc. has launched patch management (PM), which is a cloud app for providing automated patch deployment capabilities. With this cloud platform Qualys can consolidates threat prioritization, vulnerability assessment and remediation. This helps the company to attract more customers by offering wide range of solutions

In March 2017, ManageEngine has launched “patch manager plus”, which is an effective and simple patch management software. This software can detect missing patches and also deploying the patches for Linux, Windows, Mac and other third party applications. This development helps the company to enhance their product offerings by adding this product to their portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global patch management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patch management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global patch management market are Dell, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Symantec Corporation, Skybox Security, Inc., AlienVault, Qualys, Inc., Microsoft, NetSPI LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Cisco, SysAid Technologies Ltd., Versata, Automox, swipx ApS, GFI Software and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., among others.

The Patch Management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Patch Management market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Patch Management market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Patch Management market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Patch Management. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Patch Management market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Patch Management market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Patch Management market by offline distribution channel

Global Patch Management market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Patch Management market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Patch Management market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Patch Management market in Americas

Licensed Patch Management market in EMEA

Licensed Patch Management market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

