Passwordless Web Authentication Market 2021-2030 valued at $456 Bn, advancement in security feature demand, latest trends and analysis

Passwordless Web Authentication Market stands at USD 35.48 billion and it is anticipated to hit at USD 456.79 billion by 2030.

Web Authentication defines an API enabling the creation and use of strong, attested, scoped, public key-based credentials by web applications, for the purpose of strongly authenticating users.

Passwordless authentication can be implemented in various forms: Authentication with a magic link via email: With this form of authentication, the user is asked to enter their email address. Once the user submits the email address, a unique token or code is created and stored.

For consumers, it’s important that they trust the login of their apps and websites because they are handing over sensitive, personal information. Not only is passwordless authentication safe to use, it might even be safer than a traditional username + password login.

Beyond Identity combines two of the strongest authenticators: biometrics and asymmetric keys. It eliminates the password and provides an extremely secure authentication since the user’s identity is only stored locally on the device and it cannot be moved.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Ping Identity

Groove id

Microsoft

Yubico

cidaas

Secret Double Octopus

IDEE GmbH

1Kosmos

Authentiq

HYPR

OARO

The aim of the report is to equip relevant players in deciphering essential cues about the various real-time market based developments, also drawing significant references from historical data, to eventually present a highly effective market forecast and prediction, favoring sustainable stance and impeccable revenue flow despite challenges such as sudden pandemic, interrupted production and disrupted sales channel in the Passwordless Web Authentication market.

This research report is an amalgamation of all relevant data pertaining to historic and current market specific information that systematically decide the future growth prospects of the Global Passwordless Web Authentication market. This section of the report further aims to enlighten report readers about the decisive developments and catastrophic implications caused by an unprecedented incident such as the global pandemic that has visibly rendered unparalleled implications across the market.

Market segmentation:

By Type

Fingerprint Authentication

Palm Print Recognition

Iris Recognition

Face Recognition

Voice Analysis

Smart Card

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Authentication Type

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

By Motility

Fixed

Mobile

By End-use

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Logistics

Public Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Besides presenting a discerning overview of the historical and current market specific developments, inclined to aid a future-ready business decision, this well-compiled research report on the Passwordless Web Authentication market also presents vital details on various industry best practices comprising SWOT and PESTEL analysis to adequately locate and maneuver profit scope. Therefore, to enable and influence a flawless market-specific business decision, aligning with the best industry practices, this specific research report on the market also lends a systematic rundown on vital growth triggering elements comprising market opportunities, persistent market obstacles and challenges, also featuring a comprehensive outlook of various drivers and threats that eventually influence the growth trajectory in the Passwordless Web Authentication market.

Global Passwordless Web Authentication Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the Passwordless Web Authentication market.

