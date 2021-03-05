Password Management Market 2021 Precise Outlook – LogMeIn Inc, 1Password (AgileBits Inc.), Dashlane Inc., Keeper Security Inc., Avatier Corporation

Password Management Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Password Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Password Management Market was valued at USD 1,047 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,604.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.87% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Password Management Market are LogMeIn Inc, 1Password (AgileBits Inc.), Dashlane Inc., Keeper Security Inc., Avatier Corporation, Core Security Technologies, Fastpass Corp., Hitachi ID Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cyberark Software Ltd, Trend Micro Inc., EmpowerID, Ivanti Software Inc., Intuitive Security Systems Pty Ltd, Steganos Software GmbH, AceBIT GmbH, Siber Systems (Roboform) and others.

Regional Outlook of Password Management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2020 – Centrify Corporation announced the integration of its Privileged Access Service with ServiceNow’s Management, Instrumentation, and Discovery (MID) Server. Centrify’s MID Server plugin enables IT Operations Management (ITOM) capabilities like ServiceNow Discovery, Orchestration, leveraging Centrify Privileged Access Service as the centralized source of truth for credentials. Centrify integration with ServiceNow will help to avoid hard-coded passwords for stronger security and reduced administrative overhead.

– April 2020 – FastpassCorp announced a new product with the name – FastPass Identity Verification Client or IVC. IVC is an extension and replacement of the previously mentioned FPR. IVC solves a significant security issue for companies and organizations working with a help desk. With IVC, the company delivers an intelligent workflow that determines how each employee’s identity can be verified before a new password is issued. With the data available to IVC, the level of security will be significantly improved.

– March 2020 – Keeper Partnered with LogRhythm to Offer Integrated Password Security & Enterprise Security Monitoring. The partnership enables businesses to seamlessly integrate Keeper’s extensive password-related event data into LogRhythm’s NextGen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform for threat monitoring.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Device Password Protection to Dominate the Market

– Mobile devices are capable of supporting business applications that are critical to each organization and laptops play a vital role in providing mobility to the user. In addition to numerous benefits, they also extend the workforce’s capabilities beyond the office. True to its name, mobile devices enable the performance of business tasks remotely, as they offer mobility. Thus, mobile devices have made it convenient to work remotely.

– The increasing applications of mobile devices have driven the need for password management, as it can be integrated into mobile devices to be certain about the access to corporate data and password policy guidelines. This also provides organizations with a level of visibility and control over mobile apps.

– According to Verizon’s Mobile Security Index in 2019, about 86% of the enterprise executives expressed that threats in mobile devices are increasing rapidly and 67% of the enterprise executives are not confident about the security of their mobile devices, compared to other IT assets.

