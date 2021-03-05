Passive RADAR In North America Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Passive RADAR In North America market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Passive RADAR In North America market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Passive RADAR In North America investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Passive RADAR In North America Market:

SRC Inc., ERA AS (Omnipol Group), Hensoldt Holding Germany GmbH, Indra Sistemas SA, Raytheon Company



The passive RADAR market in North America is projected to register a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The defense sector is expected to be the major market for the adoption of passive radar systems, to detect low flying aircraft and shape-dependent stealth aircraft, during the forecast period. The response speed of radar for the detected target and classifying it as a threat are likely to be the crucial factors, while the effects of noise and clutter can affect detection adversely. Additionally, the lack of enough environmental radio and electromagnetic waves in the target area can render the passive radar systems useless. This is much more evidenced by the long-practiced warfare tactics that render all signal broadcasting systems/towers as primary targets to disrupt quick dispersion of information.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Passive RADAR In North America Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353646/passive-radar-market-in-north-america-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46

Market Insights

The Defense Segment Has the Largest Market Share Currently

Currently, the defense segment has the largest market share in the passive radars market in North America. The use of stealth technology in the design of newer generation fighter jets is widespread currently, and it plays a crucial role in military affairs. On the other hand, research on counter stealth threats has also gained considerable attention these days. Passive radar has advanced a long way over the past two decades, due to the advancements in technology and increased investment from the armed forces and research institutions. Few companies are developing advanced air defense systems with passive sensor systems that will offer the silent power of early warning and air situation picture without the use of active radars, to the air defense system, till it is time for engagement, thereby, reducing the risk of detection and engagement by hostile forces. The recent advancements made by China and Russia in stealth fighter jets have raised concern for the United States that has, over the past, invested more in stealth technology rather than counter stealth systems. Chinas J-20A and Russias Su-57 are expected to compel the countries in the region, to opt for defensive systems, like passive radars, in the coming years.

The United States Currently Dominates the North American Passive RADAR Market

In 2019, the United States has the largest market share in the North American passive RADAR market. The country is also expected to continue its domination in the market during the forecast period. The United States is the largest defense spender in the world. In addition to enhancement in capabilities, the country also allocates huge sums of money in the R&D of potential technologies that can augment its battlefield capabilities. Historically, the United States has placed limited emphasis on developing passive radar systems. Nevertheless, the design and deployment of stealth aircraft by potential adversaries, like Russia and China, have encouraged investments into the development of advanced passive radar systems. The financial boost to the R&D of passive radar systems is anticipated to augment the research in passive radar technology, in the country, over the upcoming period. Raytheon has fielded several passive radars for the US military over the years. The Patriot air defense system, currently in operation with the army, includes the MPQ-65A radar, which is a passive radar. The army operates more than 60 MPQ-65 radars across 15 patriot battalions. In addition to companies like Lockheed-Martin Corporation and Raytheon Company, universities and public and private entities in the country, such as the Air Force Research Labs, are keenly investing in the persistent R&D of advanced passive radar systems in the region. For instance, the researchers at the University of Washington operate a distributed passive radar exploiting FM broadcasts, to study ionospheric turbulence at altitudes of 100 km and ranges out to 1,200 km.

Regions Are covered By Passive RADAR In North America Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353646/passive-radar-market-in-north-america-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=46

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Passive RADAR In North America Market

-Changing the Passive RADAR In North America market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Passive RADAR In North America market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Passive RADAR In North America Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions about Passive RADAR In North America market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com