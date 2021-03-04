Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2025; ZTE Corporation, ADTRAN, Inc., Calix Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period (2021-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market: ZTE Corporation, ADTRAN, Inc., Calix Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, NXP Semiconductors NV., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Tellabs, Inc., and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– May 2020 – Nokia has announced to build and deploy GPON and XGS-PON fiber access technologies in partnership with Openreach to expand Openreachs fiber-rich network to reach 4.5 million premises in the United Kingdom.

– October 2019 – Jurassic Fibre based in the United Kingdom has announced to Start FTTP Broadband Rollout in South West. As part of the first phase of the project, the company has promised to run a new Gigabit-capable fiber-optic broadband network (GPON) into communities across East Devon.

Key Market Trends

GPON Equipments is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) provides greater data-bandwidth due to latency improvements on 5G NR and 4G LTE. It led most operators towards new use cases for 5G by delivering mobile broadband services directly to customers. It thus, complements ample capacity for digital services, owing to better spectral efficiency and capacity and increasing smartphone data usage in developed & developing countries.

– In May 2020, one of the critical European broadband solution providers – Iskratel has announced the provision of GPON equipment for the construction of the ultra-fast fiber-optic broadband network in 210 municipalities in the region as part of the RUNE (Rural Network) project. In this three-year project, 233 thousand will be provided with access to the internet at speed up to 10 Gbit/s.

– With the accelerating rollout of GPON worldwide, telecom operators are also actively moving towards the next step in fiber rollouts. NG-PON2 is an emerging technology for delivering even faster speed over fiber optics. This is expected to hinder the market growth for GPON in the longer run.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Fastest Growth

– In recent years, there has been an increased emphasis on the high-speed internet and 5G network. The major driving countries in the region for the same are emerging countries, including China, Japan, Taiwan, India, and Australia. China has an established ecosystem for 5G and is expected to grow further in the forecast period. However, the 5G technology is expected to serve as a hotspot technology in existence with the current mobile broadband; the growth is expected to be gradual.

– According to the local media houses, China’s capital spending on next-generation communication technology, including 5G services, is likely to be around CHY 200 Billion yuan in 2020, with total investment in the next eight years CHY 1.5 trillion.

– According to China Mobile, the outbreak had accelerated shift toward using digital and cloud-based services, stating the operator would support this through continued network upgrades.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

