Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Analysis, Latest Development and, Business Scenario 2025: ADTRAN, Inc., Calix, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market: ADTRAN, Inc., Calix, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153702/passive-optical-network-pon-equipment-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

– In recent years, the penetration of LTE networks and fixed broadband subscription has rapidly grown and is expected to follow the trend in the forecast period. The latest report by GSM has shown that mobile operators are expected to invest USD 160 billion by the end o 2020 to expand their 5G networks to a larger footprint. Also, the Ericsson mobility report has mentioned the fixed broadband connection is expected to grow steadily by 3% year-on-year till 2024, which is expected to drive growth for the PON equipment market.

– Additionally, the governments are taking initiatives like smart city programs with fiber optic rich network to enable smooth flow of IoT infrastructure. Fiber optic network allows the technology to drive utilities like water, electricity, wastewater, and sewerage management, as well as security and communication. According to the UN, over 68% of the global population is estimated to live in urban areas by the year 2050, which will fuel more smart city projects globally.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – Nokia has announced to build and deploy GPON and XGS-PON fiber access technologies in partnership with Openreach to expand Openreach’s fiber-rich network to reach 4.5 million premises in the United Kingdom.

– October 2019 – Jurassic Fibre based in the United Kingdom has announced to Start FTTP Broadband Rollout in South West. As part of the first phase of the project, the company has promised to run a new Gigabit-capable fiber-optic broadband network (GPON) into communities across East Devon.

Key Market Trends

GPON Equipments is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) provides greater data-bandwidth due to latency improvements on 5G NR and 4G LTE. It led most operators towards new use cases for 5G by delivering mobile broadband services directly to customers. It thus, complements ample capacity for digital services, owing to better spectral efficiency and capacity and increasing smartphone data usage in developed & developing countries.

– In May 2020, one of the critical European broadband solution providers – Iskratel has announced the provision of GPON equipment for the construction of the ultra-fast fiber-optic broadband network in 210 municipalities in the region as part of the RUNE (Rural Network) project. In this three-year project, 233 thousand will be provided with access to the internet at speed up to 10 Gbit/s.

– With the accelerating rollout of GPON worldwide, telecom operators are also actively moving towards the next step in fiber rollouts. NG-PON2 is an emerging technology for delivering even faster speed over fiber optics. This is expected to hinder the market growth for GPON in the longer run.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Fastest Growth

– In recent years, there has been an increased emphasis on the high-speed internet and 5G network. The major driving countries in the region for the same are emerging countries, including China, Japan, Taiwan, India, and Australia. China has an established ecosystem for 5G and is expected to grow further in the forecast period. However, the 5G technology is expected to serve as a hotspot technology in existence with the current mobile broadband; the growth is expected to be gradual.

– According to the local media houses, China’s capital spending on next-generation communication technology, including 5G services, is likely to be around CHY 200 Billion yuan in 2020, with total investment in the next eight years CHY 1.5 trillion.

– According to China Mobile, the outbreak had accelerated shift toward using digital and cloud-based services, stating the operator would support this through continued network upgrades.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153702/passive-optical-network-pon-equipment-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: