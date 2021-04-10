Passion Fruit Powder Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2020 to 2030

Passion Fruit Powder Gaining Popularity in Traditional Markets

With the advent of multiple plant based products in multiple consumer networks, demand for plant based ingredients has shown significant growth during the recent years.

One such ingredient gaining popularity in the market, is passion fruit powder. While passion fruit extracts are in high demand in multiple clusters, passion fruit powder is one of the novel ingredients in the market.

Passion fruit powder is expected to cannibalize share of multiple intermediate products like juice and liquid extracts during the coming years. The market is expected to see multiple new companies, as the demand escalates during the forecast.

Passion Fruit Powder Market: Dynamics

Established efficacy of the passion fruit in nutrients and presence of multiple antioxidants is expected to play key factor in growing traction for passion fruit powder. The current demand of passion fruit powder has been in the established neutraceuticals and supplements, but emergence of novel applications is expected during the coming years.

Plant based supplements are expected to be a lucrative avenue for exploration for passion fruit powder. Usage of passion fruit powder is also expected to replace multiple existing animal based sources of nutrients in multiple supplements.

Usage as substitutes in some of the bakery and confectionery usage is expected to augur well in the market, and in turn supplement the growth of demand for passion fruit powder. Increasing investments in flavoring and emerging new flavors are expected to benefit the growth of passion fruit powder demand.

Functional food products with usage of passion fruit powder are expected to be prominent opportunities for replacement of multiple synthetic and animal based sources of essential nutrients.

Passion Fruit Powder Market: Segmentation

The Passion Fruit Powder market can be segmented on the basis of application

On the basis of application, the Passion Fruit Powder market can be segmented into:

Neutraceuticals

Supplements

Others

Passion Fruit Powder Market: Regional Overview

Presently, traditional markets like North America and Asia holds the largest share within the global passion fruit powder market. The regional distribution of the passion fruit and the consequent processing has been primary factor in the passion fruit powder market.

The demand from North America is expected to significantly increase during the coming years. The high concentration of consumers on health and increasing demand for alternative food additives is expected to be supplemental to the growth of the market.

Passion Fruit Powder Market: Key Players

The market for passion fruit powder is highly fragmented with a concentration of multiple regional and domestic players working in the market. The market has multiple Chinese intermediate ingredients manufacturers like Xi’an SR Bio-Engineering Co.,Ltd, Xi’an Virgin Biological Technology Co., Ltd, and Xian Saiyang Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. among others.

