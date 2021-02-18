Passenger Service System Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2026 | Unisys Corporation, Videcom International Limited 

Global “Passenger Service System Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Passenger Service System market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Passenger Service System industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The passenger service system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Passenger Service System Market are SITA NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Sabre Corporation, Radixx International, Takeflite, Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited, Collins Aerospace, Hitit Computer Services, Enoyaone Ltd, InteliSys Aviation System, Unisys Corporation, Videcom International Limited and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Air Travel Passengers is Driving the Market Growth

– The passenger service system (PSS) has its application for mission-critical systems in the airline distribution system, supporting substantial airline processes related to servicing, delivering, and financially fulfilling orders.

– The increasing number of passengers traveling by air and the need for safety and hassle-free processes before, during, and post journey are the major contributing factors to an increase in PSS in the airline industry.

– For instance, the global air passenger traffic grew to 4.3 billion in 2018, a 6.1% increase over 2017, with the number of departures reaching 38 million. The world passenger traffic, in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs), reached approximately 8.2 trillion RPKs performed, according to ICAO.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Share during the Forecast Period

– India and China are the major contributors to the aviation industry development in the region, owing to increasing per capita GDP and domestic air connectivity. For instance, according to ICAO, Asia-Pacific recorded 42% of domestic traffic share and grew by 10.4% in 2018.

– The Airport Authority of India is expecting the passenger traffic to increase to 322 million in 2018-2019. The subsequent investments in airport infrastructure, of approximately USD 15 billion, in the next 5 years indicate a rising demand and supply in the aviation sector.

– In October 2018, IndiGo Airlines, the largest low-cost carrier in India, made plans to add its fleet of Airbus SE A320neos and ATR 72 turboprops at a rate of approximately six planes per month. As of May 2019, four of the carriers serving in India, including the defunct Jet Airways, had at least 100 or more aircraft.

– Also, India plans to construct 100 new airports with an investment of close to USD 60 billion in the next 10-15 years, to make air travel more affordable, according to the civil aviation minister. Such factors may augment the demand for passenger service system by airlines in the region.

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Passenger Service System market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Passenger Service System market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Passenger Service System market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Passenger Service System Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Passenger Service System industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

