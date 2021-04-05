Passenger Service System Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Advancements – SITA NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Sabre Corporation, Radixx International, Takeflite

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Passenger Service System Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The passenger service system market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the report before the purchase: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592544/passenger-service-system-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Passenger Service System Market are SITA NV, Amadeus IT Group SA, Sabre Corporation, Radixx International, Takeflite, Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited, Collins Aerospace, Hitit Computer Services, Enoyaone Ltd, InteliSys Aviation System, Unisys Corporation, Videcom International Limited and others.

Industry News and updates:

– In May 2018 – Scandinavian Airlines renewed a multi-year technology agreement with Amadeus. The Alta suite of solutions, including inventory, reservation, ticketing, and departure control systems, allowed it to optimize several areas of the business, including passenger services, revenue management, and payment.

– In March 2018 – Jeju Air, South Korea’s first low-cost carrier, extended its partnership with SITA for Horizon Passenger Services System (PSS), to support its business growth across pricing, ancillary revenues, passenger preferences, e-commerce channels, and local language services.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Air Travel Passengers is Driving the Market Growth

– The passenger service system (PSS) has its application for mission-critical systems in the airline distribution system, supporting substantial airline processes related to servicing, delivering, and financially fulfilling orders.

– The increasing number of passengers traveling by air and the need for safety and hassle-free processes before, during, and post journey are the major contributing factors to an increase in PSS in the airline industry.

– For instance, the global air passenger traffic grew to 4.3 billion in 2018, a 6.1% increase over 2017, with the number of departures reaching 38 million. The world passenger traffic, in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs), reached approximately 8.2 trillion RPKs performed, according to ICAO.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592544/passenger-service-system-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592544?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.