Passenger Information System Market Growth Scenario with 11.5% of CAGR by 2027 – Dysten, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Teleste Corporation

Passenger information systems are used to enhance the overall experience of passengers while transit by keeping them updated along with entertaining the passengers using various infotainment systems. Such systems are interconnected set of devices deployed on platform, bus stands, subway, port and others to dissipate real-time information about bus, train or flight. Growing focus over consistent, real-time, and reliable passenger information along with rising frequency of passenger journey through public transport are driving the growth of the passenger information systems market. Public transportation comprises different transit options such as buses, rail or metros, and airways and subways. Passenger information systems play vital role for those people who cannot drive or do not have access to personal vehicles.

Also, systems are quite cost-effective, safer, and sustainable solution. The rapidly rising population density is changing infrastructural set-up. The passenger information system (PIS) service is bifurcated into consulting and integration and training, and support and maintenance. Such type of services help assist end users to enhance the overall experience. Services-based passenger information can also be dissipated using line maps, timetables, and other desired information over a protected WLAN networking urban centers. Also, rise in disposable income and shift in working demographic are another factors promoting the demand for public transport across passengers.

“The global passenger information system market was valued at US$ 19,314.66 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 45,717.11 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2020–2027. The scope of this study involves understanding the factors contributing to the growth of the market; it also includes estimating and forecasting the revenues, conducting the market share analysis, and spotting significant market players along with their key developments.

Based on component, the passenger information system market is bifurcated into solutions and services. In 2019, the solution segment dominated the market. The PIS solution is aimed to collect and disperse the updated real-time information by integrating several visual and audio components and wireless communications including Wi-Fi / LTE. Such devices are quite capable and effective enough to withstand extreme conditions. Several components categorized under solutions category are display systems, announcement systems, emergency communication systems, mobile applications, infotainment systems, passenger counting systems, and video monitoring systems. Amongst these, the display systems are extensively used by the end users..

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Lockdowns and travel bans are imposed by the governments due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, which are limiting the supplies of technology, media, and telecommunication solutions and services. This overall scenario represents a significant loss for passenger information system manufacturers across the world.

Based on geography, the global passenger information system market is segmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Passenger Information System Market Breakdown — by Region

The report segments the Global Passenger Information system market as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Location

On Board

In Station

By Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Waterways and Airways

By Functional Model

Multimedia Display

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance

Content Management System

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

