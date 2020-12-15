Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transport, Component, System Type, Location and Region
According to the new research report by IMARC Group, the global passenger information system market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
A passenger information system (PIS) is a communication platform between a transit agency and passengers. It is also known as a customer information system and provides real-time information to users about public transport via voice, visual or other media. PIS helps in obtaining data about schedules, entertainment, news broadcasts, and emergency communication services. In line with this, it allows passengers to get relevant information regarding the status of various transportation mediums and facilitating them to plan their journeys better.
Market Trends
The growing demand by passengers to receive reliable and accurate real-time transit information is propelling the growth of the passenger information system market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of intelligent transportation systems along with the growing advancements in the telecommunication industry to enable faster data transfer capabilities, is also inducing the demand for the passenger information system. Additionally, the several technological advancements, such as the Internet-of-Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics, in the transportation sector are also driving the sales of passenger information systems across the globe.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Mode of Transport:
Airways
Railways
Roadways
Breakup by Component:
Hardware and Software
Services
Breakup by System Type:
Multimedia Displays
Audio Systems
Computing Systems
Networking and Communication Devices
Video Surveillance Systems
Content Management System
Others
Breakup by Location:
On Board
In Station
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei, Indra Sistemas S.A., Infax Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Passio Technologies, Siemens and Teleste Oyj.
