Passenger Car Sensors Market Competitive Analysis | ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Valeo, Hitachi Appliances, Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc

Growth of the passenger car sensors market is directly related to the automobile industry, where the demand for individual passenger vehicles is experiencing very high demand. This has induced the market growth from an estimated value of USD 99.90 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 184.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Passenger car sensors are used in various parts of the vehicle and they determine the comfort and performance level of the vehicle. They also measure and determine the emission of pollutants from the vehicle. These sensors play an important role in working under the defined regulations specified by the authorities. These sensors help to innovate and modify the vehicle increasing the chances of better products to hit the market.

Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Passenger Car Sensors Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Passenger Car Sensors. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Passenger Car Sensors market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Valeo, Hitachi Appliances, Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., Autoliv Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics.

Competitive Analysis:

Global passenger car sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passenger car sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major players operating global Passenger Car Sensors market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, TE Connectivity, Delphi Technologies, Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Analog Devices Inc., CTS Corporation, Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG,

Segmentation: Passenger Car Sensors Market

By Sensor Type Pressure Sensors Position Sensors Speed Sensors Temperature Sensors O2 and NOx Sensors Safety and Comfort Sensors Others

By Application Powertrain/Drivetrain Exhaust Interior/Comfort Body Control Driver Assistance System

By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Table of Content: Passenger Car Sensors market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Passenger Car Sensors Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, consumer impact studies among many others.

Market Drivers:

Stringent government regulations and safety concerns regarding the vehicles work as a major driver for the market

Constant innovation in the passenger car sensors market due to the demand of higher safety with the vehicle will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Malfunctioning of these sensors, act as a restraint for the market growth as the malfunctioning of these sensors can cause breakdowns and accidents

High cost of the sensors will also act as a restraint for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Sensirion AG Switzerland announced that they had acquired AUTO INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., which is expected to expand its geographical presence and enhance its sensor business segment.

In October 2015, CTS Corporation announced the acquisition of Filter Sensing Technologies (FST) Inc., with this acquisition CTS is expected to advance its sensors business and technology due to the innovations and expertise of FST in diagnostics and instruments.

Impact of Covid-19 in Passenger Car Sensors Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Passenger Car Sensors market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

