Passenger Boarding Bridge Market 2027 Incredible Involvement By World

Passenger Boarding BridgePassenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.

In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

During the past five years from 2010 to 2014, global passenger boarding bridge industry developed fast.

At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 85% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2014.

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the globe.

In the future, it is estimated that global passenger boarding bridge will continue rising with a stable growth rate and emerging countries will become the main driving forces. In addition, as the high profit of design, production and sales of passenger boarding bridges, more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the high profit of production and sales of passenger boarding bridges.

With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline in the next years.

The Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Passenger Boarding Bridge was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Passenger Boarding Bridge market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Passenger Boarding Bridge generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – JBT Aerotech, ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions, Hyundai Rotem, MHI, FMT, ADELTE, CEL, ShinMaywa, CIMC, Vataple,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Glass Walled, Steel Walled,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Small Aircraft, Medium Aircraft, Large Aircraft,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Passenger Boarding Bridge, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Passenger Boarding Bridge market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Passenger Boarding Bridge from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Passenger Boarding Bridge market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass Walled

1.2.3 Steel Walled

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Small Aircraft

1.3.3 Medium Aircraft

1.3.4 Large Aircraft

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Production

2.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Boarding Bridge Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 JBT Aerotech

12.1.1 JBT Aerotech Corporation Information

12.1.2 JBT Aerotech Overview

12.1.3 JBT Aerotech Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 JBT Aerotech Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.1.5 JBT Aerotech Related Developments

12.2 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions

12.2.1 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Corporation Information

12.2.2 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Overview

12.2.3 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.2.5 ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions Related Developments

12.3 Hyundai Rotem

12.3.1 Hyundai Rotem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hyundai Rotem Overview

12.3.3 Hyundai Rotem Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hyundai Rotem Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.3.5 Hyundai Rotem Related Developments

12.4 MHI

12.4.1 MHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 MHI Overview

12.4.3 MHI Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MHI Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.4.5 MHI Related Developments

12.5 FMT

12.5.1 FMT Corporation Information

12.5.2 FMT Overview

12.5.3 FMT Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FMT Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.5.5 FMT Related Developments

12.6 ADELTE

12.6.1 ADELTE Corporation Information

12.6.2 ADELTE Overview

12.6.3 ADELTE Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ADELTE Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.6.5 ADELTE Related Developments

12.7 CEL

12.7.1 CEL Corporation Information

12.7.2 CEL Overview

12.7.3 CEL Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CEL Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.7.5 CEL Related Developments

12.8 ShinMaywa

12.8.1 ShinMaywa Corporation Information

12.8.2 ShinMaywa Overview

12.8.3 ShinMaywa Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ShinMaywa Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.8.5 ShinMaywa Related Developments

12.9 CIMC

12.9.1 CIMC Corporation Information

12.9.2 CIMC Overview

12.9.3 CIMC Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CIMC Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.9.5 CIMC Related Developments

12.10 Vataple

12.10.1 Vataple Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vataple Overview

12.10.3 Vataple Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Vataple Passenger Boarding Bridge Product Description

12.10.5 Vataple Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Passenger Boarding Bridge Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Passenger Boarding Bridge Production Mode & Process

13.4 Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Passenger Boarding Bridge Sales Channels

13.4.2 Passenger Boarding Bridge Distributors

13.5 Passenger Boarding Bridge Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry Trends

14.2 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Drivers

14.3 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Challenges

14.4 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

