Passauer adheres to the exit restrictions | Free press

Most people from Passau have to stay at home and follow the rules according to the police. A strict exit restriction has been in place in the city since yesterday. The number of new corona infections has risen sharply again.

Passau (dpa) – The shops in Passau, Lower Bavaria, were open on Saturday, but it was relatively quiet in the city center during the first weekend of Advent. As of Saturday, 52,000 strict exit restrictions have been imposed in the city to combat the corona pandemic.

The Christmas rush was therefore canceled. The measures must initially last a week, mayor Jürgen Dupper (SPD) announced on Friday.

On Sunday, the number of new corona infections had risen significantly again – according to the State Office for Health (LGL) to an incidence of just under 538 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Dupper announced the exit restrictions on Friday after the incidence rose to nearly 440 new infections. According to the OB, the measures could only be relaxed if the number of infections fell to 300 at the earliest.

According to their own statements, the police are on duty with several patrol teams to check compliance with the rules. The balance was positive on Sunday. People adhered to the guidelines, a spokesman said.

It was only Saturday night that officials had found a violation of the Infection Protection Act in one apartment: three people from different households had celebrated together there. The police had been pointed to the trio by neighbors for disturbing the peace. The three celebrants received a message.

Passers-by who were shopping in the center on Saturday generally responded calmly and understandingly to the question about the measures. People in Passau are only allowed to leave their home for a valid reason, for example to go to work, to the doctor or to go shopping.

There is also an alcohol ban in public places. The city issued alternate classes for grades 7 to 11 – with the exception of the last grades in secondary and secondary schools. If you want to visit a family member in a nursing home, you will need to take a quick test beforehand to prove that you are not infected.