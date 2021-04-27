“Party is party”: I bet it is the politician who will keep the “Belha” legacy

The humorist and chronicler Miguel Lambertini analyzes the new TVI soap opera.

Bino is the president of the local council.

Can a prime-time soap opera have a comedic plot and live off that assumption? He can. Is it easy to get to? Did TVI do it? I think so. Does it get weird just asking questions and answers? It is. “Festa é Festa” premiered on television this Monday, April 26th, and opened a new genre in Portugal: the comic novel.

As a comedian, I have to say that I’m happy with this choice, but I also know it’s not a pear. We all love to laugh, especially during times of greater stress like the one we are experiencing. But what a lot of people don’t understand is that it takes an effort to make people laugh. Getting her laughing for an entire episode is very tedious as all of the standard characters in a traditional soap opera have to be transformed so we can see them through the lens of satire.

The psychotic, the egoist, the innocent, the crook, the romantic, the vigilante are still part of the plot. The difference is that the dramatic indictment gets weird and that is the biggest challenge. For those who are a little tired of bad guys who run over the protagonist and are only discovered at the end of the story, “Party is Party” is a great alternative. There are pedestrian accidents too, but they are made with bicycles that transport milk, which in principle doesn’t hurt that much.

The soap opera is set in a village in the interior of Portugal, like so many others that are preparing to hold its summer festival in the year that the world’s greatest benefactor, D. Corcovada (Maria do Céu Guerra), celebrates its centenary . More than the party itself, the old woman’s legacy seems to be the real point of interest of almost all of the characters in this story. One of these characters is the Sôtor – that’s the name – who is interpreted by the Sôtor and actor José Carlos Pereira. After years of studying to finish his medical degree, José Carlos Pereira is finally training.

Zeca spent so many years studying medicine that the profession was initially referred to as a magician rather than a doctor. In other words, Zeca is a doctor in real life, playing a doctor on the soap opera, which is a good option but a little risky in my opinion because it can lead to confusion. I can think of Dr. Introduce José Carlos before starting a nose job and telling the patient, “Okay, relax now, everything will be fine. And if you’re not running, this is just the first take. If necessary, we’ll repeat this until you get to the point. For anesthesia, just drink this glass of iced tea with which we pretend it’s whiskey. “

All the women in the village are in love with the new doctor and fill the waiting room. Women like Dona Aida (Ana Guiomar), who use the counseling to pounce on the Sôtor: “We like you very much, neither introduce nor introduce nor introduce you …” The doctor relativizes and recommends the Dona Aida “as a diagnosis for anxiety attacks Cup of chamomile and breathing exercises “. There the person spends years studying medicine only to later prescribe a table that my grandmother might suggest.

Other interesting and successful characters are the president of the junta Albino Jesus (Pedro Alves), a man of very dubious character who is the incarnation of some politicians in our place. Mainly to gather funeral functions as some of our politicians were adept at burying the land. I also liked the Tomé Trindade doll (Pedro Teixeira) who, despite being the owner of the village’s central cafe, disguises itself as if Pedro Teixeira is the owner of the village’s central cafe. Without forgetting the immigrant couple in France, Fernando and São Silva, who go on holiday in the country and, as good grandmothers, baptize their children Louis and Vuitton.

“Festa é Festa” is a breath of fresh air and the first episode whet the appetite to follow the story and find out who gets the “Belha” legacy in the end. I have the ability for myself to be the politician because the great point of comedy is to imitate real life. And as the other said, “Real life is not a fairy tale. If you lose your shoe at midnight … it is a sign that you are drunk. “