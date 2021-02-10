Partner Relationship Management Market Detailed Analysis 2021-2026: Allbound, Channeltivity, Oracle, Impartner, LogicBay and more.

According to Market Study Report, Partner Relationship Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Partner Relationship Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global PRM market size would grow from USD 920 million in 2020 to USD 1,997 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period.

“The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The services segment of the PRM market includes managed services and training, consulting, and integration services. Services are an important part of any solution’s deployment life cycle. Therefore, various vendors offer services associated with PRM solutions to help companies effectively implement their PRM strategies.

“IT and telecommunications industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020”

The IT and Telecommunication industry vertical includes a complex partner network to handle a huge customer base. Digital transformation is necessary to survive in a globally connected and competitive environment. IT and Telecommunication companies are investing in new technologies, such as smart computing products, IoT, cloud computing, mobility, and analytics, for gaining efficiency and innovation, and attracting consumers.

“APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is projected to lead to a surge in the adoption of PRM solutions.

