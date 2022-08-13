Partition Survivors Seek Closure Through a YouTube Channel

FAISALABAD, Pakistan — Nasir Dhillon, a former policeman, sells homes in a Pakistani metropolis about 100 miles from the Indian border. His actual property firm has 4 areas and he drives a Toyota SUV, an area marker of affluence.

However Mr. Dhillon, 38, is best identified for his sideline: reuniting individuals separated from their family members throughout partition, when Britain break up its massive South Asian colony into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan in August 1947.

Mr. Dhillon is the driving drive behind Punjabi Lehar, a six-year-old YouTube channel that posts common interviews with survivors of that traumatic episode. He says it has enabled quite a lot of Muslims and Sikhs — together with some who dwell in North America — to go to their ancestral villages, and has led to about 100 in-person reunions.