Particle Size Analysis Market Size to Reach USD 537.9 Million by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.2% | Emergen Research

The global particle size analysis market size is expected to reach USD 537.9 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology and rising demand for technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments globally. In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corp acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies. This acquisition allowed Yokogawa Electric to offer particle analysis services to oil, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries.

The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Particle Size Analysis industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Particle Size Analysis market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Particle Size Analysis market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Particle Size Analysis market are Malvern Panalytical, HORIBA, Beckman Coulter, MICROTRAC MRB, Izon Science, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Sympatec, TSI, and Bettersize Instruments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion type, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Laser Diffraction Imaging Dynamic Light Scattering Dynamic Imaging Static Imaging Coulter Principle Atomic Spectroscopy Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) Other

Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Dry Dispersion Wet Dispersion Spray Dispersion

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Public & Private Institutions Healthcare Industry Academic Institutions Chemicals & Petroleum Industry Food & Beverage Industry Mining, Minerals, & Cement Industry Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Particle Size Analysis market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

