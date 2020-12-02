Partial lockdown will be extended to January | Free press

Closed restaurants, museums, theaters and leisure facilities: the partial locking lasts until at least January 10th. Chancellor Merkel and the state ministers agree on this today.

Berlin (dpa) – Given the persistently high corona numbers, the partial lockdown will be extended to January 10. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states decided this on Wednesday during their deliberations, the CDU politician announced on Wednesday evening.

“In principle, the situation will remain as it is now,” Merkel said. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said the situation in Corona was “by no means” relaxed. It is good to extend the partial lockdown until January 10th.

Merkel said Germany was still “very far” from the targets in the corona pandemic. There is a very high number of fatalities. This shows the responsibility of the federal and state governments. A value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants should be reached within seven days, Merkel agrees.

Health authorities reported 487 deaths related to the coronavirus within 24 hours to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the RKI announced Wednesday. This is the highest daily value since the start of the pandemic. Moreover, relatively many people in Germany are still infected with the virus. The number of new infections has decreased slightly in recent days, but the hoped-for effect of the partial lockdown has not yet materialized.

The partial lockdown, which has been in effect since November, with the closure of restaurants, for example, was extended last week until just before Christmas. The decision stated that federal and state governments assumed extensive restrictions would be required in early January due to the high level of contamination, especially in the areas of restaurants and hotels.