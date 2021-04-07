Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size, Growth, Global Research, Industry Analysis Report by Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Top Key Players in 2027

Global Parkinson’s disease treatment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

Scope of Market Reports –

Parkinson’s disease is a neuro degenerative disorder in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years. It is a type of movement disorder. It occurs when nerve tissue unable to produce a chemical named ’Dopamine’ which is used to send signals that help you move your body. Parkinson’s disease usually developed for aged people i.e. above 60 years, but it can also start earlier. It is more common in men than in women. The cause of Parkinson’s disease is unknown, but researchers think that both genetic and environmental factors are involved. Primary symptoms include tremors, Stiffness, Slowness, impaired balance, mild memory & Thinking problem and shuffling gait. Secondary symptoms include Anxiety, Depression, Fatigue, Low blood pressure, muscle cramp, Speech & communication problem, skin & Dental Problem and Dizziness, and Dementia. Risk of Parkinson’s disease increases with age and the disease mainly affects person over 50 years of age. The development of Parkinson’s disease and the degree of destruction differ from person to person. Many people with Parkinson’s disease live long productive lives, whereas others become disabled much more quickly. As symptoms worsen, it may become difficult to walk, talk, and complete simple tasks. Malnutrition and weight maintenance is common problem for people with Parkinson’s disease. There is no test to diagnose Parkinson’s disease with certainty. Treatment options include medication or surgical treatment. Combination of Levodopa with carbidopa is considered as a gold standard for symptomatic treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Surgical treatment options include deep brain stimulation and Carbidopa/levodopa enteral suspension therapy but surgical therapy is effective only for patients who have previously responded to Levodopa therapy. Commercially available drugs for treatment of Parkinson’s disease are Sinemet, Safinamide, Rotigotine, Ropinirole, Pramiprexol, Amantidine, Cycloset, Parlodel (Bromocriptine Mesylate), Rytary, Azilect, Northera, Stalevo, Comtess/Comtan and others. More than past decade, huge improvement has been made in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease such as identification of new therapeutic targets through genetic research, understanding the common mutations that contribute to Parkinson’s disease etc.

Get Sample of This Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/62?utm_source=mcc&utm_medium=RP

Global Parkinson’s diseases Treatment Market report is segmented on the basis of Medication, Medical devices, End user, Distribution Channels and Geography. Based on Medication Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market is classified into Dopamine Precursors, Peripheral Decarboxylase Inhibitors, COMT (Catechol-O-methyltransferase) Inhibitors, MAO (Monoamine Oxidase), Inhibitors and Others (anticholinergics, antihistaminics etc.)

On the basis of Medical Devices Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market is classified into Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices, Carbidopa/Levodopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) delivery devices and others. On the basis of End User Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market is classified into Hospitals, Homecare setting, Clinics and Others. On the basis of Distribution Channel Global Parkinson’s disease Drug Market is classified into Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Drug Stores.

The regions covered in Global Parkinson’s diseases Treatment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Key Players –

Teva Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals

mpax Laboratories

Orion Corporation

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Apotex Inc

Impax Laboratories

Lundbeck

Sun Pharma

Wockhardt

UCB

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Acadia

Abbvie

Zydus Cadilla

Strides

1 A Pharma

Upsher-Smith

Intas, US World Meds

Dr. Reddy’s

Medtronic plc

Medtronic plc Biotie Therapies Corp.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Akorn Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH

Endo International plc

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Newron Pharmaceuticals and Merck.

Market Dynamics –

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and government funding for research on Parkinson’s disease. The increase in number of geriatric population and technological advancements such as combination therapies for prolong action of continuous dopaminergic stimulation drugs, gene therapy, neural transplantation are few other causes which are possible to boost the Parkinson’s disease Treatment market. However some restraints like availability of alternative treatments is expected to hold back market and expiry of patents for several drugs such as Stalevo, Azilect, Rytary, Comtan etc. can cause the termination of Parkinson’s disease Treatment market. High cost of treatment such as 14.4 Billion USD and lack of expertise for early diagnosis is likely to restrict the market growth.

Also lack of novel and successful therapies in the market to reduce the risk of mortality restraints for this market. The opportunities for Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment market includes upcoming technologies like surface EMG (Electromyography) sensors, Pulse oximetry sensors, development in personalized medicine along with huge investment in anti-Parkinson’s drugs research will boost the global Parkinson’s disease Treatment market. Also development of novel drugs and combination therapy with less side effects and better survival rates is expected to increase the global Parkinson’s disease Treatment market.

Regional Analysis –

Europe is likely to achieve the largest share of the global Parkinson’s disease treatment market, which is expected to be followed by North America with a sizeable market share. High knowledge about the treatment, increase in expenditure for Research & Development, favorable medicinal reimbursement regulations and policies, the high occurrence of Parkinson’s disease, the rapidly growing geriatric population and potential medical pipeline products are likely to contribute to the major share of Europe in Global Parkinson’s disease treatment market. The global Parkinson’s disease treatment market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a profitable rate. The market share of the global Parkinson’s disease treatment market is to be expected to grasp by China and Japan in the Asia Pacific, due to the large population of elderly people who are affected with Parkinson’s disease.

Furthermore, increase in awareness of disease and government initiatives for improving health care facilities are expected to boost the regional market to a certain extent.

Key Benefits –

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market sale (K Units), Global market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Parkinson’s disease Treatment Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Segmentation –

By Medication Analysis – Dopamine Precursor, Peripheral Decarboxylase Inhibitors, COMT (Catechol-O-methyltransferase) Inhibitors, MAO(monoamine oxidase) Inhibitors,

Others (anticholinergics, antihistaminics etc.)

By Medical Devices Analysis – Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices, Carbidopa/Levodopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) delivery devices, Others

By End User Analysis – Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare setting, Others

By Distribution Channel – Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-materials/parkinsons-disease-treatment-market

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com