Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Analysis by Industry Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global parkinson’s disease treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

Parkinson’s disease refers to a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movements in an individual. It is characterized by the degeneration of motor neurons in the brain that leads to the development of rigidity, tremors, motor impairment, depression and dementia. Healthcare professionals are widely utilizing medications, supportive therapies and surgical procedures to manage the symptoms of the disease in an efficient manner and offer comfort to the patient during a seizure. Some of the most commonly prescribed medications include dopamine agonists, anticholinergics and carbidopa-levodopa medicines.

The parkinson’s disease treatment market is primarily driven by the steadily increasing number of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease on the global level. Along with this, a considerable rise in the geriatric population that is more prone to develop neurodegenerative ailments is expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, continual developments in gene therapy, neurostimulation tools, and neural transplantation procedures are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rising awareness regarding efficient treatment options and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

The report has segmented the global parkinson’s disease treatment market on the basis of region, drug class, administration and distribution channel.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Carbidopa/Levodopa

Dopamine Receptor Agonists

MAO Inhibitors

COMT Inhibitors

Anticholinergics

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Transdermal

Subcutaneous

Intestinal Infusion

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the parkinson’s disease treatment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AbbVie Inc.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Orion Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Wockhardt Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Historical, Current and Future Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

