Parking Reservation Systems Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Parking Reservation Systems Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Parking Reservation Systems market was valued at USD 837.23 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1453.53 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.63% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591852/parking-reservation-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Parking Reservation Systems Market: Conduent Incorporated, Siemens AG, ParkMe Inc, JustPark Parking Ltd, The Kapsch Group, Standard Parking Corporation, APCOA Parking AG, Streetline, Inc., Amano Corporation, Swarco Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019 – Conduent launched Innovation Center at its headquarters. The Innovation Center showcases the company’s ability to develop and deploy tailored solutions across industries to help its customers prepare for the future and enable their own digital transformations.

– February 2019 – Conduent launched five enterprise platforms to further its ability to provide individualized, immediate, and intelligent experiences to its customers. The suite of enterprise platforms will deliver customized technology solutions to drive modern digital interactions.

Key Market Trends

Mobile-based Solutions to Witness Significant Growth



– The mobile-based parking reservation solutions are gaining traction across the globe since the last few years as they provide greater efficiency when compared to other modes of parking reservation solutions, in terms of retrieving real-time parking availability and related packages.

– Moreover. as the penetration of smartphones and the internet is increasing rapidly, the governments and the organizations are introducing many digital initiatives. Since many organizations are opting for technology and are interested in gathering online information about customers, it has become elementary for the solution providers to increase their revenues through mobile-based parking reservation solutions.

– Furthermore, the increasing investments in IoT and smart city projects have enabled the companies in the market to increasingly concentrate on mobile-based solutions and increase the footprint of their app-based solutions across various countries. For instance, ParkMe provides data, availability, and payment information for on and off-street parking in more than 1,800 cities and 32 countries.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share



– The region is home to major automotive industry leaders, such as General Motors, Ford, Chryslers, among many others, and the vehicle production in North America is growing at a significant rate year on year, which is one of the primary reason increasing the adoption of these solutions.

– This increasing rate is being witnessed owing to the rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of a major chunk of the population. With the increasing usage of cars across the region, the demand for parking reservation systems is also growing.

– The North American market is witnessing high demand for the mobile-based parking solutions with the increasing penetration of peer-to-peer parking, online parking reservation options, and mobile payment solutions. The navigable parking lots are about to make their appearance in the region and are expected to offer a lot of opportunities.

– As the parking industry in North America is rapidly moving toward smart technologies, adoption of high-end automation solutions and parking reservation solutions is increasingly getting integrated into the many mobility solutions.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591852/parking-reservation-systems-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Parking Reservation Systems Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Parking Reservation Systems market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Parking Reservation Systems market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Parking Reservation Systems market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Parking Reservation Systems market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Parking Reservation Systems market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Parking Reservation Systems Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com