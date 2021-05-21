Parking Management Market to Witness Healthy Growth with Relatively Higher Demand for by Applications
Parking Management Market
KD market Research and Reports have added statistical details titled Parking Management market to its repository for a solid and effective industry outlook. The report’s industry analysts use exploratory evaluation methodologies such as qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a full descriptive analysis of Parking Management market.
This useful information has been compiled using a variety of financial terms, such as net margins, rates, and company shares. It sheds light on a variety of topics, including form, scale, technology, implementations, and end users.
Several global areas, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and India, have been considered for the geographic outlook, based on demand, manufacturing costs, and product requirements.
Various driving forces, such as Parking Management market have been listed in order to provide readers with a clearer understanding. Apart from that, it reflects on the restraining aspect in order to get a better view of market downturns. Different tactics, such as Parking Management market. have been identified in this study to explore and grow global prospects for Parking Management market. industries. To study different applications, as well as multinational suppliers and the dynamic needs of customers, various methods have been used.
Market Segmentation:
By Offering:
- Solutions
-
- Parking Guidance Solution
- Parking Reservation Management
- Parking Permit Management
- Parking Enforcement Management
- Parking Access and Revenue Control (PARC)
- Parking Security and Surveillance
- Parking Analytics
- Valet Parking Management
- Others
- Services
-
- Professional Service
- Consulting and Training
- System Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Service
By Technology:
- Image Processing
- Reservation Based Parking System
- RFID Parking Management System
- Visible Light Communication
- License Plate Recognition
- Others
By Parking Site:
- Off-street Parking
- On-street Parking
By Deployment Type:
- Cloud
- On-premises
By Application:
- Transport Transit
- Commercial
- Residential
- Government
By Vertical:
- BFSI
- Recreation
- Healthcare
- Corporate & Commercial Parks
- Hospitality
- Academia
- Retail
- Transportation
- Government
- Others
Regional Outlook:
Regionally, the global Parking Management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also, the classification of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the market research report. Further, the regions are segregated into the country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Analysis
The key players of the market are listed in this section of the study. It helps to understand the tactics and alliances that players concentrate on fighting market rivalry. An essential microscopic look at the market is given in the detailed study. The major players operating in the Global Parking Management market are –
- Bosch Group
- Conduent
- DELOPT
- SpotHero
- Get My Parking
- Amano Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Cubic Corporation
- Robotic Parking Systems Inc.
- Skyline Parking AG
- UNITRONICS
- T2 Systems Inc.
- 3M
- SWARCO
- SKIDATA
- Passport Labs
- Flowbird Group
- ParkMobile
- ParkOffice
- Urbiotica
- CivicSmart
- Bond Traffic Solutions
- FlashParking Inc.
- Infocomm Group LLC
- Indigo Parking Service
- Smart Parking Limited
- APCOA PARKING
- Precise ParkLink
- Chetu
- TIBA Parking Systems
- Q-Free
- Streetline
- Xerox Corporation
- Cleverciti Systems GmbH
- Siemens
- INRIX
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Other Players
