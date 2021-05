Parking Management Market to Witness Healthy Growth with Relatively Higher Demand for by Applications

KD market Research and Reports have added statistical details titled Parking Management market to its repository for a solid and effective industry outlook. The report’s industry analysts use exploratory evaluation methodologies such as qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a full descriptive analysis of Parking Management market.

Market Segmentation:

By Offering:

Solutions

Parking Guidance Solution Parking Reservation Management Parking Permit Management Parking Enforcement Management Parking Access and Revenue Control (PARC) Parking Security and Surveillance Parking Analytics Valet Parking Management Others

Services

Professional Service Consulting and Training System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Service



By Technology:

Image Processing

Reservation Based Parking System

RFID Parking Management System

Visible Light Communication

License Plate Recognition

Others

By Parking Site:

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Transport Transit

Commercial

Residential

Government

By Vertical:

BFSI

Recreation

Healthcare

Corporate & Commercial Parks

Hospitality

Academia

Retail

Transportation

Government

Others

Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the global Parking Management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also, the classification of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the market research report. Further, the regions are segregated into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the market are listed in this section of the study. It helps to understand the tactics and alliances that players concentrate on fighting market rivalry. An essential microscopic look at the market is given in the detailed study. The major players operating in the Global Parking Management market are –

Bosch Group

Conduent

DELOPT​

SpotHero

Get My Parking

Amano Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Robotic Parking Systems Inc.

Skyline Parking AG

UNITRONICS

T2 Systems Inc.

3M

SWARCO

SKIDATA

Passport Labs

Flowbird Group

ParkMobile

ParkOffice

Urbiotica

CivicSmart

Bond Traffic Solutions​

FlashParking Inc.

Infocomm Group LLC​

Indigo Parking Service

Smart Parking Limited

APCOA PARKING

Precise ParkLink

Chetu

TIBA Parking Systems

Q-Free

Streetline

Xerox Corporation

Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Siemens

INRIX

Kapsch TrafficCom

Other Players

