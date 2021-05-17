Parking Access Control Market Insight | Research Methodology, Market Landscape, Business Growth, Regional Framework, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact and Forecast to 2028

The parking access control allows the parking and garage owners to restrict and manage the access to the parking area. The parking control system comprises various hardware and software devices such as sensors, automated barriers, software, cameras, and readers. The system is not only enhancing parking control but also improving the revenue generation for parking owners. The efficient revenue management with enhanced control is increasing its adoption in the global market.

The global parking access control market is growing at a considerable rate due to the increasing demand for an automated solutions in commercial spaces. The numerous benefits offered by the parking access control, such as improved control, revenue generation, and data collection, boost the growth of the parking access control market. Further, the rising development in sensor technologies and supporting infrastructure development for automated and connected solutions anticipate the growth of the parking access control market. Additionally, an increasing number of commercial places such as the mall, resorts, clubs, airports, and multistage carpark are among the leading factors that creates a substantial growth opportunity for the market.

The “Global Parking access control Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the parking access control market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of parking access control market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, and application. The global parking access control market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Parking access control market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Parking access control market. Rising living standards and inclination towards leisure and sports activities are accelerating the market growth in developed and developing nations.

The global parking access control market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application, and geography. On the basis of offering, market is segmented as hardware, and software. In the terms of technology, market is segmented as RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as airports, government and municipalities, shopping malls, car parks, and others.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

