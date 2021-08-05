Paris Hilton’s cooking reality show debuts on Netflix

Paris Hilton’s cooking reality show debuts on Netflix

Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Nikki Glaser are some of the guest stars of “Cooking with Paris”.

At 40, celebrity Paris Hilton has just debuted a cooking show on Netflix. The message is straightforward: the American star is not a chef, nor does it intend to be. The aim is to entertain, learn and test recipes with other celebrities in the reality show “Cooking with Paris”.

It debuted on the streaming platform this Wednesday, August 4th and features guests Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons and the duo Nicky and Kathy Hilton, sister and mother of Paris Hilton respectively.

There are a total of six episodes in which you explore different ingredients, new recipes and exotic utensils, from shopping to cooking. This is your first streaming project. Next up is “Paris in Love”, which will debut on the American platform Peacock and accompany Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum.

