Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say she was preparing to move to Texas before slayings

The mother and father of a College of Idaho scholar who was killed together with three others mentioned she had lately moved from the home the place the slayings befell in November, however had gone again there to indicate her shut pal her new automobile and attend a close-by occasion.

Kristi and Steve Goncalves instructed Dateline that their daughter, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, was as a result of graduate faculty early and had lined up a job with an IT agency in Austin, Texas.

Kaylee Goncalves had simply moved out of the home she shared along with her longtime finest pal, 21-year-old Madison “Maddie” Mogen.

Learn extra on this story at NBCNews.com and watch “Dateline” Friday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT for the complete two-hour particular.

“These ladies had been finest buddies since sixth grade, like inseparable,” Kristi Goncalves mentioned.

The 2 had lived collectively and “had been true, final finest buddies,” she mentioned. “Maddie had been an enormous a part of our life.”

Picture: Steve and Kristi Goncalves throughout an interview with Dateline on NBC. (NBC)

Kaylee Goncalves, who had simply purchased a brand new Vary Rover, instructed her mother and father she needed to return to Moscow, Idaho, to indicate it to Maddie and to attend a close-by occasion collectively.

“That was the final time that I noticed Kaylee,” her mom mentioned.

On Nov. 13, Kaylee, Mogen and two others had been stabbed to loss of life inside a house within the largely rural faculty group of Moscow.

Additionally killed within the assault had been Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington and Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona.

From prime left: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Police arrested a suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, about seven weeks after the killings. He has been charged with 4 counts of first-degree homicide and felony housebreaking.

Authorities tied Kohberger to the case by means of male DNA left on a knife sheath on the scene, in addition to by monitoring down Kohberger’s automobile and his cellphone data.

Kohberger, who’s from Pennsylvania, was a doctoral scholar at close by Washington State College learning within the legal justice and criminology division.

Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the killings or mentioned if or how Kohberger could have recognized the victims.

Story continues

One former legal justice classmate of Kohberger’s at DeSales College, the place he graduated with a bachelor’s diploma in psychology and a grasp of arts in legal justice, mentioned she was shocked when she heard the information of Kohberger’s arrest.

“It positively took me by shock,” the classmate, Madison, instructed Dateline.

Madison, who requested her final title not be used out of concern of harassment, mentioned she remembered the detailed responses Kohberger gave within the criminology course they took collectively in 2018.

“Every time he raised his hand he positively took it upon himself to reply the query however but then give each single element that he presumably might to assist additional his level,” she mentioned. “It was at all times, like, ‘Oh, Bryan’s answering this query. That is gonna take up the entire whole class.’”

She additionally felt that Kohberger would “stare” at her and her buddies.

“He would stare at us. He positively had very distinguished eyes,” she mentioned. “I’d at all times catch him watching us. He wouldn’t ever actually attempt to ‘discuss’ discuss to us.”

Bryan Kohberger, who’s accused of killing 4 College of Idaho college students, leaves after an extradition listening to on the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023. (Matt Rourke / AP)

Hayden Stinchfield, a junior within the legal justice program at WSU, had Kohberger as a educating assistant.

“He wasn’t an excellent approachable man,” Stinchfield instructed Dateline, including that Kohberger was initially a harsh grader.

However that abruptly modified.

“At a sure level, he began simply giving everybody 100s and like tremendous excessive marks,” he mentioned. “By the top of the semester, nobody was desirous about the little deductions from earlier.”

Stinchfield mentioned that wanting again, he believes the change in Kohberger’s grading habits “traces up fairly nicely” with the time of the killings.

Steve and Kristi Goncalves mentioned they take some consolation in pondering and hoping that their daughter could have helped clear up her personal loss of life by snatching away the knife sheath ultimately used to tie Kohberger to the killings.

“I hope that perhaps in a battle, she pulled it off of him,” Kristi Goncalves mentioned.

“It’s a checkmate sort second,” Steve Goncalves added.

The 2 mentioned that they hope for a conviction and the loss of life penalty.

“He selected again and again to finish individuals’s lives and that needs to be accounted for,” Steve Goncalves mentioned.

This text was initially revealed on NBCNews.com