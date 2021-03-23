Parental Control Software Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Parental Control Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Parental Control Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Parental Control Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Parental control software market will reach at an estimated value of USD 1,903.19 million and grow at a CAGR of 10.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising social media usage among children and cyberbullying is an essential factor driving the parental control software market.

Increase in the number of pre-teens and teens that are addicted to the internet is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also increasing robust growth in the mobile and internet infrastructure, rising use of the media devices that are connected to the internet along with the increasing access by the children to the tablet, computer, and smartphones, rising services of the social media, rising access to the age-inappropriate contents by the children, and the growing awareness among the parents about online risks regarding the child abuse are the major factors among others boosting the parental control software market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and increasing modernization in the technology and increasing research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for parental control software market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increasing lack of awareness regarding the technical knowledge is the vital factor among others restraining the market growth, and will further challenge the parental control software market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This parental control software market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on parental control software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Parental Control Software Market Scope and Market Size

Parental control software market is segmented on the basis of solution provider, device type, function type, deployment model, operating system, and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solution provider, parental control software market is segmented into software developer, ISP, carrier and hardware developer.

Based on device type, the parental control software market is segmented into smart phones, computers, tablets, digital television and others.

Based on function type, the parental control software market is segmented into time management, gaming, app management, web access, program specific control, cyber security and others.

Based on deployment model, the parental control software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud based.

Based on operating system, the parental control software market is segmented into android, IOS, windows, linux, MAC OS and others.

The parental control software market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into educational institutions, residential and commercial.

Parental Control Software Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Parental control software market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, solution provider, device type, function type, deployment model, operating system, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the parental control software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the parental control software market due to rising risks in the use of the internet for the child population, rise in the demand for the software solutions that will help in controlling and managing the online activities of the children and increasing use of the media devices that work on the internet in this region.

The country section of the parental control software market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Parental Control Software Market Share Analysis

Parental control software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to parental control software market.

The major players covered parental control software market report are AT&T, Bitdefender, Webroot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee, LLC., AO Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, CLEAN ROUTER – ULTIMATE PARENTAL CONTROLS, T-Mobile USA, INC, Cisco System Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., Symantec Corporation, Netsanity, Inc., BullGuard, Mobicip.LLC, Salfeld Computer GmbH, Refog and KidsWatch Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Parental Control Software report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Parental Control Software market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Parental Control Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Parental Control Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Parental Control Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Parental Control Software market.

