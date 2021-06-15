Parcel Sortation Systems Market Set to Register Healthy CAGR During 2020-2028

The research and analysis conducted in Parcel Sortation Systems Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Parcel Sortation Systems industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Parcel Sortation Systems Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global parcel sortation systems market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide range of application of parcel sortation systems in several industrial segments. Technological advancement and automation is positively impacting the growth of the market in developing and developed regions.

The parcel sortation system offers several benefits including increased space utilization, lower per-packet processing-time, error free operations, end-to-end process transparency, predictability in handling the peaks, reduction in dependency on the skilled manpower and increased scalability.. Parcel sortation system is being adopted in various industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, retail, food & beverage among others. Growing E-commerce sector also enhances the demand of this market.

Market Drivers:

Growing industrial shift towards automation is escalating the market growth

Rising distribution overheads is driving the market growth

Growing adoption of E-Commerce and E-trading

Increasing demand of IOT technology is is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Higher maintenance cost and initial investment is expected to restrain the market growth

Data violation will hinder the overall sorting process hindering the market growth

Various government regulations against the automation in the industries can restrain the market demand

Segmentation: Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market

By Offering

Hardware Processors Cameras Sensors Pressure sensors Analog flow sensors Displacement sensors Proximity sensors Optical sensors Diverters Electrical and mechanical components Displays

Software

Services

By Type

Linear Parcel Sortation Systems ARB Sorters Linear/vertical Belt Sorters Pop-up/narrow Belt Sorters Shoe Sorters Small Parcel Sorters Paddle Sorters Pusher Sorters

Loop Parcel Sortation Systems Cross-belt Sorters (horizontal) Flat Sorters/Bomb Bay Sorters Tilt Tray Sorters



By End-User

Logistics Courier Freight Forwarding Postal Services Storage and Warehousing

E-Commerce

Airports International Airports Domestic Airports

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Suppliers Drug Manufacturers Distributors

Food & Beverages Unprocessed or Minimally Processed Food Processed Culinary Ingredients Processed food

Others Footwear Apparel



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, GreyOrange pte ltd. launches twelve thousand parcel-per-hour sortation system named as Flexo robotics system including courier items of up to 15 kgs. It can be installed in fifteen days due to its simple modularity, design and standardisation. It offers flexible automation. They carry the parcels from its place of arrival to its sort destination using AI and machine learning algorithms. This launch will expand the product portfolio of the company in creating new avenues in the parcel sortation systems market

In May 2018, Vanderlande Industries successfully installed the POSISORTER sortation system for Nova Poshta which is a leading Ukrain express delivery company. This strategy would help the company to offer higher capacity and will enable Nova Poshta for sorting 8,500 parcels per hour

Competitive Analysis:

Global parcel sortation systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parcel sortation systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parcel sortation systems market are, GreyOrange pte ltd., Invata Intralogisitcs, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER GROUP, Honeywell Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Siemens, SOLYSTIC SAS, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Intralox, L.L.C, viastore, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., GBI Intralogistics, Inc., OCM Spa, Equinox, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Pitney Bowes Inc. among others..

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Parcel Sortation Systems report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Parcel Sortation Systems market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Parcel Sortation Systems market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Parcel Sortation Systems market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Parcel Sortation Systems market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Parcel Sortation Systems market.

