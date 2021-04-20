Paraxylene Market Share, Leading Players, Growth and Future Analysis

The demand for PET containers rising around the world, P&S Intelligence expects the paraxylene market to also witness significant expansion in the near future. Apart from the production of TPA and DMT for PET manufacturing, paraxylene is used to create X-ray films, photographic films, magnetic tapes, and electrical insulation. In this regard, the increasing volume of X-rays is driving the demand for the base chemical. Due to genetic factors, injuries, and age, a rising number of people are suffering from bone-related issues, for which X-rays are widely utilized.

However, the increasing usage of PET, PTA, and DMT have led to widespread environmental concerns, as being of a hydrocarbon nature, they are not biodegradable. With plastic recycling efforts yet to reach the desired levels, most of the discarded plastic is just left to rot in the open, stuffed in landfills, or burnt. As a result, the focus is rapidly shifting toward bio-based plastics, with numerous companies across industries taking initiatives to come up with such materials.

Thus, as a result of the growing packaging and textile industries, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the most-productive paraxylene market presently, and it is projected to continue being so in the years to come. With more people shifting to cities and witnessing an increase in their disposable income, they are purchasing clothes and apparel in high volumes, which is driving the demand for the chemical in the textile industry. Moreover, the expanding pharmaceutical, personal care, and food and beverage industries are propelling the demand for packaging materials, especially PET and other plastics.

