Paraxylene Market 2020: Driven by Expanding Demand for Premium Types, End Users & Forecast 2027|Global Top Players- National Petrochemical Company, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC

Market Insights

Global paraxylene market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.06 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the booming polyester sector, usage of non- traditional feedstock and development of PET.

Major Market Players Covered in The Paraxylene Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global paraxylene market are National Petrochemical Company, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FUJAN REFINING & PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED, China National Petroleum Corporation , Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, PT Pertamina (Persero), Braskem, BP p.l.c., SK innovation Co.. Ltd, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., China Petrochemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Dragon Oil (Holdings) Limited, S-OIL CORPORATION, GS Caltex India Pvt. Ltd and others.

Global Paraxylene Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Dibutyl-Phthalate Xylene(DI-PX)

Others Solvent



By End User Industry

Plastics

Textile

Packaging

Polyester Fiber

Others

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Paraxylene Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Paraxylene market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Paraxylene Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Paraxylene

Chapter 4: Presenting Paraxylene Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Paraxylene market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

