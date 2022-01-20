‘Parasite’ director joins Robert Pattinson for new film

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 20, 2022
0

‘Parasite’ director joins Robert Pattinson for new film

It’s supposed to be a science fiction story based on a book. There is no title or release date yet.

Robert Pattinson will also be Batman.

The director of “Parasites” and “Snowpiercer” (among many other films), South Korean Bong Joon Ho, has a new project in hand. It’s a sci-fi story based on Edward Ashton’s book Mickey7, which is due out later this year.

According to the American press, Robert Pattinson is in advanced negotiations to become the film’s protagonist. The story revolves around a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world of Niflheim. He takes jobs that are too risky for most people, and when he dies a clone is created with most of his memories.

Presumed dead, Mickey7 returns to the mission base to find that a new clone, Mickey8, has replaced him in his position. That is the premise of the narrative. There is no release date or official title yet. It will be a Warner Bros. project.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 20, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Victory in Tigray? – Ethiopia declares offensive about | Free press

Victory in Tigray? – Ethiopia declares offensive about | Free press

November 29, 2020

New promotion on Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SSD for winter sales

January 27, 2021
Photo of 45 times things didn’t go as planned (part 4)

45 times things didn’t go as planned (part 4)

July 19, 2021
Photo of these 10 mangakas wish you a happy new year 2022 in drawing

these 10 mangakas wish you a happy new year 2022 in drawing

January 3, 2022
Back to top button