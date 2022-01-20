‘Parasite’ director joins Robert Pattinson for new film

It’s supposed to be a science fiction story based on a book. There is no title or release date yet.

Robert Pattinson will also be Batman.

The director of “Parasites” and “Snowpiercer” (among many other films), South Korean Bong Joon Ho, has a new project in hand. It’s a sci-fi story based on Edward Ashton’s book Mickey7, which is due out later this year.

According to the American press, Robert Pattinson is in advanced negotiations to become the film’s protagonist. The story revolves around a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world of Niflheim. He takes jobs that are too risky for most people, and when he dies a clone is created with most of his memories.

Presumed dead, Mickey7 returns to the mission base to find that a new clone, Mickey8, has replaced him in his position. That is the premise of the narrative. There is no release date or official title yet. It will be a Warner Bros. project.